Shuhaib murder case: Ramesh Chennithala demands CBI probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2018, 2:42 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 4:04 am IST
UDF meeting decides to observe Saturday as Shuhaib day and hold protest meetings.
S.P. Shuhaib
 S.P. Shuhaib

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala  handed over a letter written by Shuhaib's parents to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a CBI probe. But the government did not come up with a favourable order. "We have decided to go to any extent with our protest. We will take up the issue in the Assembly session starting on Monday,"  said Mr Chennithala.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury's speech at the party state conference showed that the CPM was not ready to renounce political violence, he said. "Nobody spoke against the gruesome murders in Kannur. Instead, they have been repeating their statement that political violence is not their policy," he added.

 

The UDF leaders took part in a fund-raising campaign for Shuhaib's family at 110 centres in Kannur district.  The UDF will also observe February  24 as Shuhaib day and hold protest meetings in  all the panchayats, said  convener P. P. Thankachan. 

Tags: shuhaib murder case, ramesh chennithala
Location: India, Kerala




