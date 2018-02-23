search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajinikanth heaps praise on Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘efficient’

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2018, 5:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 5:01 pm IST
Rajinikanth said, 'Kamal is efficient. He will earn people's confidence.'
Rajinikanth also said that the Feb 21 launch of Haasan's party was 'very nice,' and was well organised. (Photo: File)
 Rajinikanth also said that the Feb 21 launch of Haasan's party was 'very nice,' and was well organised. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Friday praised his contemporary and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan, saying the "efficient" star would earn people's confidence.

Responding to Haasan launching his political party MNM at Madurai on Wednesday, Rajinikanth, who is also set to take the political plunge, said though he and Haasan would be taking different paths, their destination would be only public welfare.

 

"Though, all (of us) tread different paths, what matters is public welfare," he told reporters in Chennai.

Asked about his opinion on the MNM, Rajinikanth said Haasan was an "efficient" person.

"Kamal is efficient. He will earn people's confidence," he said.

The February 21 launch of Haasan's party was "very nice," and was well organised, Rajini said, adding that he had already wished the 'Vishwaroopam' star on his political journey but has once again extended his greetings after the launch of the MNM. While Haasan launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiam on Wednesday, Rajinikanth had announced in December 2017 that he will enter politics.

Also read: Neither left nor right: Kamal Haasan launches party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam'

Haasan had on Thursday written in a Tamil weekly that he had earlier held a "secret" meeting with Rajinikanth to inform about his decision to enter politics. The duo had then decided that even if they were in opposing camps, the respect for each other should be maintained.

Also read: Held 'secret' meeting with Rajinikanth about political plunge: Kamal Haasan

On Sunday, days ahead of the launch of his political party, Haasan had met Rajinikanth and held discussions, and later met DMK President M Karunanidhi. Meanwhile, responding to a question on Friday, Rajinikanth welcomed the all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday to discuss the Cauvery issue.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, was attended by DMK Working President and state Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, among others.

The meeting had decided that an all-party delegation will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to set up the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority as per the apex court's order to set up the bodies within six weeks.

The all-party meeting was held days after the Supreme Court reduced the quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by 14.75 tmcft.

Tags: rajinikanth, kamal haasan, cauvery dispute, m karunanidhi, k palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

OnePlus 6 previewed: iPhone X-like notch, dual camera and more

Leaked renders of Oppo R15 (credit: Weibo)
 

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other holding hands. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dog who slept beside his master's grave every night for 10 years dies

Dog named Captain who slept beside his master's grave in Cordoba every night for 10 years dies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi Max 2: Which is a better choice at Rs 13,999?

If a good camera is one of your primary requirements, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a better choice.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable 'Dhanush' ballistic missile

The missile launch was part of training exercise by the SFC of Indian Navy. (Photo: Representational/File)

Butchers, bootleggers voted against BJP in Assembly polls: Gujarat minister

The BJP tally in the recent Gujarat Assembly polls was restricted to 99 seats because butchers, bootleggers and those opposing the proposed triple talaq bill didn’t vote for the saffron party, minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said on Thursday. (Photo: PTI/File)

FinMin sets up new regulatory measures for big loans following PNB fraud

The four lenders - SBI, Axis Bank, Allahabad Bank and Bank of India - were issued Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) by PNB's Mumbai branch. (Photo: File)

AAP accuses Delhi police of 'dadagiri', says Modi govt directed searches

The police team went inside the chief minister's residence only to 'humiliate and insult' Kejriwal, AAP claimed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Show equal urgency to probe Loya death, quiz Shah: Kejriwal after search

A team 60-70 policemen on Friday searched Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham