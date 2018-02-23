search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Manual scavenging: Karnataka High Court notice to state, Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2018, 3:28 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 4:02 am IST
Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Central and state government.
Karnataka High Court
 Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Central and state government, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and to the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) following a petition regarding safeguarding the interests of manual scavengers in the state.

The State High Court Legal Services Committee has filed the PIL seeking directions to the respondents to submit a report stating the actions taken by them with regard to the removal of the inhuman practice of manual scavenging and the implementation of 'The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013'.

 

Overseas students
In an interim order, the High Court permitted students belonging to the Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) category to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) exam for undergraduate engineering courses for the year 2018.

Tags: karnataka high court, bbmp, scavengers
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

When exes Abhishek, Karisma attended the same wedding, Shweta posed with the actress

Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor. Athiya Shetty and Karisma Kapoor at a recent wedding.
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors in Mumbai remove biggest brain tumour weighing 1.9 kg

The tumour had in the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull (Photo: YouTube)
 

God brought them: In Mexico’s bloody drug war, priests obliged to bless narcos

In all, 21 priests have been murdered in Mexico since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in 2012, according to Church statistics. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress Yeshwantpur MLA S T Somashekar’s men on rampage

S T Somashekar

Advocate: Victim must be heard on Nalapad bail plea

T Suneel Kumar

Bengaluru: Dr Rajkumar’s grandson starts Facebook campaign

Late Dr Rajkumar’s grandson Guru Rajkumar with Vidwath (right)

Bengaluru: More security for Vidwath’s advocate

Mohammad Nalapad Haris being produced in the court on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

Guest Column: ‘Govt wanted to please timber mafia’

Citing development, the government permits chopping of trees and claims that it will plant more trees.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham