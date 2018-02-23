search on deccanchronicle.com
Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at General Bipin Rawat over remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Asaduddin wondered why the Army Chief should interfere in political matters.
Asaduddin Owaisi
HYDERABAD/Guwahati: All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday shot back at Army General Bipin Rawat for ‘interfering in political matters’. During a seminar, General Bipin Rawat had underlined that ‘population dynamics’ of the north-east region can no longer be changed. The Army Chief referred to the ‘faster pace’ growth of All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam. “There is a party called AIUDF. If you look at them, they have grown in a faster time-frame than the BJP has grown over the years. When we talk of Jan Sangh, with two Members of Parliament  and where they have reached, AIUDF is moving at a faster pace in the state of Assam. Finally, what will be the state of Assam, we will have to take a call,” Rawat said. Asaduddin wondered why the Army Chief should interfere in political matters.

“The Army Chief should not interfere in political matters . It is not his work to comment on the rise of a political party. Democracy and Constitution allows it and Army will always work under an elected civilian leadership,” Asaduddin tweeted. Meanwhile, the All India United Democratic Front president and MP Badruddin Ajmal here on Thursday said that remarks by Rawat about his party was shocking. Pointing out that they take the Army in very high esteem, Mr Ajmal told this newspaper, “I believe General Bipin Rawat has wrongly been briefed by his field officers. We as a political party have been upfront in demanding the National Register of Citizens.”

 

Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi, army chief general bipin rawat




