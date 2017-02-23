Nation, Current Affairs

UP elections: Phase 4 of polling begins in 53 constituencies

ANI
Published Feb 23, 2017, 8:15 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 8:15 am IST
The 53 constituencies which went to polls on Thursday include Congress President Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli.
Lucknow: Voting for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday on 53 constituencies spread over 12 districts, including the Bundelkhand region and Raebareli.

Other districts going to polls in this phase are Allahabad, Chitrakoot, Banda, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kaushambi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Pratapgarh. Voting started at 7 am, and will end at 5 pm.

There have been reports of clash between Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporters in which 4 including SP candidate Siddhgopal Sahu's son have been injured.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair polling. Inter-district and inter-state borders have been sealed.

Patrolling by security forces has been intensified in poll bound areas. Most of the polling centers are manned by Central Para Military Forces.

BJP is contesting 48 seats out of 53. It has left 5 seats for its ally Apna Dal. BSP has fielded its nominees in all segments, while SP is contesting 30 seats and its ally Congress, 25.

