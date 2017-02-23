Nation, Current Affairs

Unemployment rally: Police crackdown could hurt TRS in 2019

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 23, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 2:09 am IST
TJAC chairman had not ruled out the possibility of launching a new political party before the 2014 elections.
Students protesting at RTC Crossroads are taken into custody by police on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: The TJAC may have failed to organise Wednesday’s Unemployment Rally but the committee seems to have succeeded in realigning political forces against the TRS ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections.

The Congress, the TDP, the Left parties and various other social organisations have come out in support of the TJAC and have slammed the TRS government for using extreme force to foil Wednesday’s rally. They say such measures were not used even in Undivided AP.

The TRS had won the 2014 elections with a simple majority but managed to establish absolute supremacy in the state within no time — by encouraging defections or by sweeping by-elections with thumping majorities.

But after Wednesday, opposition parties, which were lying low following a string of defeats, have found a rallying point in the form of the TJAC.

TJAC chairman, Prof. Kodandaram had not ruled out the possibility of launching a new political party before the 2014 elections. In recent press conferences, he had said that “if the situation calls for it, he will definitely consider launching a new political party as an alternative to the people of Telangana”.

The Opposition have now kept their options open, about a possible tie-up with Prof Kodandaram’s political outfit as many believe he enjoys substantial “credibility”. Leaders of the Congress party, including leader of opposition, K. Jana Reddy, TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, LoP in Legislative Council Mohd Ali Shabbir, TTDP working president A. Revanth Reddy, CPI leader K.Narayana, CPM leader Tammineni  Veerabhadram and others have condemned Wednesday’s use of extreme force. They said they had not witnessed such high-handedness even during the Telangana agitations.

Tags: prof. kodandaram
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

