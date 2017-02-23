 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav struck in his first over as Australia lost David Warner after a solid start in the opening Test against India. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia lose Warner, Renshaw retired ill
 
TN trust: Stalin leaves for Delhi, to meet President Pranab Mukherjee

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Stalin's scheduled meeting with the President comes days after he had urged TN Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to nullify the confidence vote.
DMK working president MK Stalin. (Photo: File)
Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin on Thursday left for New Delhi to meet President Pranab Mukherjee, to apprise him of the incidents that unfolded during the February 18 trust vote, won by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy.

Accompanied by senior leaders including Durai Murugan, Stalin left for Delhi to meet the President this evening.

His scheduled meeting with the President comes days after he had urged Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to "nullify" the confidence vote, which was won by Palanisamy after forcible en-masse eviction of DMK legislators from the State Assembly on February 18.

Palanisamy had won the trust vote by a huge margin of 122-11, on Saturday.

To a query by reporters at the Airport here, Stalin claimed that his party's state-wide hunger strike yesterday was "so successful that the AIADMK is claiming that we are trying to topple their government."

He also indicated that the ruling party may not fare well in the forthcoming local body elections.

Tags: mk stalin, pranab mukherjee, tamil nadu trust vote, edappadi palanisamy, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

ADVERTISEMENT
