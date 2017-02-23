Released by Telangana, AP-native employees wait for posting

Hyderabad: The TS government has released 24 AP-native section officers, in the wake of an agreement reached between it and the AP government in the presence of Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan.

However, the suddenness of the release has shocked the employees. As per the agreement, officials of both the governments have to discuss and reach an understanding on the release of employees. This was decided based on the fact that due to non-availability of same cadre employees for exchange, the employees were to be distributed based on numbers and not on cadre.

However, the TS government relieved 24 SOs who have not been able to get postings in the AP government. As per to the final allocation of Kamalanathan Committee, AP government has relieved 45 employees of various cadre and the TS government has given postings to them all.

The Kamalanathan Committee, in its final allocation, had allotted 24 SOs to TS, but the TS government has relieved them as they are native of AP. AP government officials are upset at the employees being relieved without they being consulted.

However, the TS government points out that the AP government had agreed to take the SOs and they were relieved only after the assurance. AP officials said that their government will give postings to the employees once both the governments reach an agreement on division of staff. They said if the employees are given postings at this stage, the TS government may relieve more employees.