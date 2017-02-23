 LIVE !  :  While India and Australia battle it out in the middle, a lot of eyes will be on captains of both the sides – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in the four-match Test series starting in Pune. (Photo: BCCI) Live cricket score| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
Modi, Akhilesh will not be forgiven for Gujarat, Muzaffarnagar riots: Owaisi

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Owaisi alleged that during the tenure of 'nawab' Akhilesh Yadav, more than 400 riots and communal clashes took place.
Owaisi claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is the new "nawab" of Lucknow, who loves to listen to the praises showered by his "sycophants". (Photo: File)
 Bahraich (UP): Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Bade Miyan' and Akhilesh Yadav as 'Chhote Miyan', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said "they will not be forgiven" for post-godhra and the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Bahraich (UP): Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Bade Miyan' and Akhilesh Yadav as 'Chhote Miyan', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said "they will not be forgiven" for post-godhra and the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

He also claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is the new "nawab" of Lucknow, who loves to listen to the praises showered by his "sycophants".

"Modi will not be spared for post-Godhra riots, and Akhilesh Yadav will not be forgiven for Muzaffarnagar riots," the Hyderabad MP said.

Hitting out at Akhilesh he claimed, "His performance is not speaking, but his antics are. The Yadav family has virtually destroyed Uttar Pradesh during its rule."

Owaisi alleged that during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav, more than 400 riots and communal clashes took place.

"But, the Chief Minister maintained a silence. The modesty of women was outraged, and the youths did not get any job, even then he says 'kaam boltaa hai' (work speaks for itself)," he said.

