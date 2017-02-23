Nation, Current Affairs

Madras High Court wants video proof of assembly trust vote fracas

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 6:59 am IST
Further hearing posted to Feb. 27 on Stalin petition.
Madras High Court
 Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madras high court declined to pass any interim order on a petition filed by working president of DMK and the leader of opposition MK Stalin challenging the decision of the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Speaker on the floor of the House on February 18 on the confidence motion moved by chief minister, Edappadi K. Palanisami.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G.Ramesh and Justice R.Mahadevan posted to February 27 further hearing of the case while suggesting to Stalin to produce video recordings, if any, to substantiate his claim.

When the petition came up for hearing, the bench while wondering what makes the DMK to move such a plea when the issue was only between the chief minister and the former chief minister O.Paneerselvam, asked senior counsel, R.Shanmughasundaram, appearing for the petitioner, as to in what way the petitioner was aggrieved by the issue.

Shanmughasundaram said, “The petitioner, who is also the leader of opposition, was stopped near the War Memorial and made to walk all the way to the secretariat. Also all the DMK members including the petitioner were illegally evicted from the House when they sought secret ballot on the confidence motion”.

Senior counsel N.L. Rajah, appearing for another petitioner, Advocates Forum for Social Justice, said the fact that all the MLAs, who were in Koovathur village, were escorted to the assembly in buses was a clear indication that they were under illegal detention. Moreover, there was an FIR pending against Edappadi K. Palanisami in connection with illegal detention of MLAs, he alleged.

When the bench sought to know whether the petitioners have any video recording to prove their allegations, Shanmughasundaram said only a particular private channel was allowed to record the assembly proceedings and requested the court to pass an order directing the Assembly secretary to produce the video recordings. However, the bench declined to pass any interim order and suggested that the petitioners collect and submit any such videos for its perusal.

In his petition, Stalin also sought a direction to the Assembly Speaker to conduct fresh floor test on the confidence motion moved by K.Palanisami by holding secret ballot for each of the MLAs of the respective legislature parties.

Tags: madras high court, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Lifestyle Gallery

Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life

This cluster of planets is less than 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius, according to NASA and the Belgian-led research team who announced the discovery Wednesday. (Photo: Nasa)
 

Video: Woman cyclist chases cat callers and teaches them a lesson

That's how it's done (Photo: YouTube)
 

Swedish councillor calls for 'sex breaks' at work for better relationships

He said there are studies that show sex is healthy (Photo: YouTube)
 

Man's inspiring Facebook post on his ex-wife's birthday goes viral

He asked readers to raise strong women and good men (Photo: Facebook)
 

There's more to the video of man kneading dough with his feet at an eatery

The cashier at the eatery said the man was washing clothes (Photo: Twitter)
 

Watch: Rajkummar is all set to sweep 2017 awards with Vikramaditya's Trapped

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China silk outshines Indian in demand

China produced nearly 70,000 metric tonne of silk, even during hard times.

Amaravati project to land with Singaporean firms

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Now, passport seva at post offices in Karnataka

(Representational image) By the end of the year, Bengaluru RPO expects to issue seven lakh passports.

Waste to compost: Agriculture Department fixes Bengaluru’s garbage problem

(Representational image) he compost will be distributed in Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara districts on a pilot basis.

Bengaluru: Amid steel flyover debate, Ballari Road to be widened

Ballari Road in Bengaluru
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham