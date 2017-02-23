J&K: Terrorists attack patrol party in Shopian, 3 jawans killed, 4 hurt

Srinagar: At least three Army jawans were killed and four others were injured after terrorists attacked a patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Thursday.

The army convoy was returning from an anti-terror operation at Matrigam in Shopian when heavily-armed terrorists attacked it at around 2:30 am.

The army retaliated and a major operation was launched, but the attackers managed to flee.

According to reports, a woman also died in firing between the terrorists and Army jawans.

The old woman identified as Jana Began was killed after she was hit by bullets inside her home.

Earlier this month, at least three jawans were killed in an encounter with militants in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. On February 14, militants open fire on security forces conducting searches in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district, killing the soldiers. One militant was also killed in crossfire.