Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Terrorists attack patrol party in Shopian, 3 jawans killed, 4 hurt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 23, 2017, 7:40 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 8:19 am IST
An old woman identified as Jana Began was also killed after she was hit by bullets inside her home.
(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Srinagar: At least three Army jawans were killed and four others were injured after terrorists attacked a patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Thursday.

The army convoy was returning from an anti-terror operation at Matrigam in Shopian when heavily-armed terrorists attacked it at around 2:30 am.

The army retaliated and a major operation was launched, but the attackers managed to flee.

According to reports, a woman also died in firing between the terrorists and Army jawans.

The old woman identified as Jana Began was killed after she was hit by bullets inside her home.

Earlier this month, at least three jawans were killed in an encounter with militants in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. On February 14, militants open fire on security forces conducting searches in Parray Mohalla in Hajin area of the district, killing the soldiers. One militant was also killed in crossfire.

Tags: shopian, encounter, patrol party, army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

Image: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: File/PTI)

Public in Kashmir ordered to keep distance from encounter sites to avoid injury

Army Chief General Rawat said that the restrictions will not apply to the movement of ambulances, medical staff and government employees.
17 Feb 2017 2:15 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were spotted at various areas in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out to vote for the BMC elections. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

BMC polls: Celebs proudly step out and cast their votes
Numerous celebrities were seen at a screening of the film 'Rangoon' held late Tuesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon team hosts screening for Bollywood celebrities
Paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Sidharth, Parineeti, Shruti, other stars grab attention
With his film 'Aa Gaya Hero' gearing up for release, Govinda was seen on the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda showcases his trademark dance moves on Indian Idol
The leads of 'Rangoon' promoted the film in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Mumbai, Saif, Shahid, Kangana promote Rangoon in Delhi
Mira Rajput threw a lavish birthday bash on Sunday for her husband Shahid Kapoor, who celebrates his birthday on February 25. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Mira gets B-Town stars for hubby Shahid's birthday bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cool facts about 7 Earth-size planets circling single star

Seven new Earth-sized exoplanets that may be able to sustain life have been discovered orbiting a star 39 light years away. (Photo: NASA)
 

Video: Woman cyclist chases cat callers and teaches them a lesson

That's how it's done (Photo: YouTube)
 

Swedish councillor calls for 'sex breaks' at work for better relationships

He said there are studies that show sex is healthy (Photo: YouTube)
 

Man's inspiring Facebook post on his ex-wife's birthday goes viral

He asked readers to raise strong women and good men (Photo: Facebook)
 

There's more to the video of man kneading dough with his feet at an eatery

The cashier at the eatery said the man was washing clothes (Photo: Twitter)
 

Watch: Rajkummar is all set to sweep 2017 awards with Vikramaditya's Trapped

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP elections: Phase 4 of polling begins in 53 constituencies

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair polling. Inter-district and inter-state borders have been sealed. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Migrant workers had come in January

Fire brigade personnel try to douse a fire that broke out at an air cooler manufacturing unit at Attapur, killing six persons on Wednesday. — DC

China silk outshines Indian in demand

China produced nearly 70,000 metric tonne of silk, even during hard times.

Amaravati project to land with Singaporean firms

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Now, passport seva at post offices in Karnataka

(Representational image) By the end of the year, Bengaluru RPO expects to issue seven lakh passports.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham