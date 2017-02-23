DU clash row: Police admit its men acted 'unprofessionally'

AISA members marching towards Maurice Nagar police station to file a case against ABVP activists in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday admitted a few of its personnel acted "unprofessionally" in tackling the clashes between ABVP and AISA members at North Campus.

Addressing Left-backed AISA activists protesting in front of police headquarters here, Special Commissioner (Southwest) Dependra Pathak promised action against the "errant cops", saying a DCP-rank official is conducting a probe in the issue.

"During yesterday's protest in North Campus it has come to notice that a few cops had indulged in inappropriate and unprofessional action. An inquiry has been instituted and strict action will be taken," Pathak, who is also the Delhi Police spokesperson, said.

When the protesters asked him about ABVP activists allegedly seen standing atop police vans during the violence yesterday, Pathak said, "If this has happened it is wrong".

Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SBK Singh also came out to meet the students and assured a fair investigation into the matter.

He said several complaints have been received from both the sides and an FIR was registered yesterday.

"We want you to take part in the investigation. We will record your statement and assure you that we will take legal action. If there are 10 complaints on the same incident, we don't register 10 FIRs but record all statements," he told the students.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, KK Vyas, said the Crime Branch will investigate yesterday's incidents at the North Campus.