Nation, Current Affairs

DU clash row: Police admit its men acted 'unprofessionally'

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2017, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 5:07 pm IST
Ramjas college on Wednesday saw clashes between ABVP and AISA over cancellation of a seminar invite to Umar Khalid.
AISA members marching towards Maurice Nagar police station to file a case against ABVP activists in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 AISA members marching towards Maurice Nagar police station to file a case against ABVP activists in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday admitted a few of its personnel acted "unprofessionally" in tackling the clashes between ABVP and AISA members at North Campus.

Addressing Left-backed AISA activists protesting in front of police headquarters here, Special Commissioner (Southwest) Dependra Pathak promised action against the "errant cops", saying a DCP-rank official is conducting a probe in the issue.

"During yesterday's protest in North Campus it has come to notice that a few cops had indulged in inappropriate and unprofessional action. An inquiry has been instituted and strict action will be taken," Pathak, who is also the Delhi Police spokesperson, said.

When the protesters asked him about ABVP activists allegedly seen standing atop police vans during the violence yesterday, Pathak said, "If this has happened it is wrong".

Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SBK Singh also came out to meet the students and assured a fair investigation into the matter.

He said several complaints have been received from both the sides and an FIR was registered yesterday.

"We want you to take part in the investigation. We will record your statement and assure you that we will take legal action. If there are 10 complaints on the same incident, we don't register 10 FIRs but record all statements," he told the students.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, KK Vyas, said the Crime Branch will investigate yesterday's incidents at the North Campus.

Tags: delhi university, delhi police, du clash

Entertainment Gallery

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was spotted at the music launch of Mahesh Manjrekar's film 'Rubik's Cube' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia joins Salman as he launches music of Mahesh Manjrekar's film
Akshay Kumar interacted with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Jolly LLB 2'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar celebrates Jolly LLB 2 success in style
Numerous celebrities were spotted at various areas in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out to vote for the BMC elections. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

BMC polls: Celebs proudly step out and cast their votes
Numerous celebrities were seen at a screening of the film 'Rangoon' held late Tuesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon team hosts screening for Bollywood celebrities
Paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Sidharth, Parineeti, Shruti, other stars grab attention
With his film 'Aa Gaya Hero' gearing up for release, Govinda was seen on the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda showcases his trademark dance moves on Indian Idol
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Sex scenes involving women' cost Lipstick Under My Burkha a censor certificate

A screengrab from the trailer.
 

Virender Sehwag ‘happy’ with MS Dhoni’s removal as Rising Pune Supergiants skipper

RPS finished seventh under MS Dhoni's leadership in IPL 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 

Nokia: Everything you need to know about its big comeback

The rumour has it that HMD will announce three to four phones in the Barcelona.
 

Watch: Mustafa is here to stay, announces arrival with Abbas-Mustan's Machine trailer

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world: Shane Warne

Shane Warne scalped 708 wickets in 145 Test matches for Australia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Silicon Valley sex therapist discusses problems in sex lives of techies

Silicon Valley techies mostly complain about having an inactive sex life and not meeting people often because of work. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AIMIM springs surprise in Maharashtra civic polls, wins in 6 wards

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra civic polls: Cong faces yet another drubbing, Mumbai chief resigns

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. (Photo: File)

We welcome back MLAs who 'lost their way': AIADMK Dy Gen Secy woos OPS

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

On 69th birthday of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala says feeling lonely in her absence

VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka man beheads mother, performs last rites with severed head

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham