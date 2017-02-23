Nation, Current Affairs

AP prepares to give Telangana its Secretariat buildings

At present, A, B, C and D blocks in the Secretariat house the Telangana government while H, J, K and L blocks house the AP government.
The AP tourism department has identified some furniture in the Chief Secretary’s office to be shifted to its office in AP.
Hyderabad: Going by recent developments, the AP government is preparing to hand over its Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad to TS. On directions of the AP government, General Administration Department officials have collected details of staff working at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.  

At the same time, some departments are identifying the furniture in the Secretariat buildings to shift it to their offices located in the Amaravati Capital region. The AP tourism department has identified some furniture in the Chief Secretary’s office to be shifted to its office in AP.

Meanwhile, the state Election Commission, located in the Secretariat in Hyderabad has also identified a building at PWD Grounds in Vijayawada for shifting its office.

The State Election Commission has requested the AP government to give time till July to shift its office from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. Significantly, these developments are taking place in the backdrop of discussions between the two governments on handing over of Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad.

