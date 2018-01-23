search on deccanchronicle.com
Shiv Sena to contest 2019 polls alone, says BJP uses power to demoralise

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 3:17 pm IST
In the National Executive meet Shiv Sena passed a resolution not to align with BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha, Maharashtra polls.
The resolution was passed unanimously in the Shiv Sena's National Executive meet in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)
 The resolution was passed unanimously in the Shiv Sena's National Executive meet in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday passed a resolution not to align with the BJP and go solo in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The resolution was moved by Shiva Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who said the BJP had been demoralising the party for the last three years.

 

The resolution was passed unanimously in the party's National Executive meet in Mumbai.

"I moved the resolution for the Shiv Sena to fight the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls on its own in 2019," Raut said.

He said the party will win at least 25 Lok Sabha seats (out of a total 48 in Maharashtra) and 125 Assembly seats (out of a total 288) in the state.

"The BJP allied with the Sena in the name of Hindutva and the Sena kept patience for Hindutva. However, the BJP in the last three years has been demoralising the Sena and using power to do so," Raut said.

Senior Sena leaders backed Raut's resolution.

The Shiv Sena is holding internal polls to elect its party president and other functionaries on Tuesday, the birth anniversary of its founder Bal Thackeray.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is set to be re-elected as there is no other nomination for the post, party sources earlier said.

A meeting of senior Sena leaders was held at Thackeray's 'Matoshree' bungalow in suburban Bandra on Monday to discuss the internal polls.

Tags: shiv sena, 2019 assembly elections, 2019 lok sabha elections, sanjay raut, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




