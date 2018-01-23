search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: Statewide, students begin to join bus fare hike demos

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 23, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 1:25 am IST
The Student Federation of India (SFI) and other outfits demanded that the fares be reduced.
In Kumbakonam, students of Government Girls college staged a sit-in, protesting against the bus fares hike.
 In Kumbakonam, students of Government Girls college staged a sit-in, protesting against the bus fares hike.

Chennai: The recent steep bus fare hike has sparked statewide protests among students too, with many of them taking to the streets on Monday, shouting slogans and blockading transport offices.

The Student Federation of India (SFI) and other outfits demanded that the fares be reduced. Around 300 students of Government College of Fine Arts in Chennai formed a human chain urging the government to roll back the fare hike.

 

“Bus fare could have been increased gradually like other states instead of the sudden steep hike. Though concession passes are available for students, even the price of that would be increased, leaving train travel as the only affordable option”, said one of the agitators.

Protests and road rokos took place in several colleges in the state, including government colleges at Coimbatore, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Thiruvallur among other places.

At Tiruvannamalai, around 3,000 women protested in front of a government college shouting slogans and the students did not attend classes. In Villupuram, the agitated public did not allow the buses to come out of depots, rendering it the worst affected area because of the protests.

Tags: tamil nadu bus strike, student federation of india
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Tamil Nadu: Rise in unreserved train ticket sale due to sudden hike in bus fares
PIL seeks to quash Tamil Nadu govt order on bus fare hike


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what NOT to do on a first date

The answers will truly make you feel lucky for not having experienced such tragedies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Eugenie to get married this year as well

Brooksbank is the son of an accountant, and was educated at £10,000-a-term Stowe school in Buckinghamshire. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL auction 2018: Complete list of players franchises can retain via RTM

Franchisees that have retained three players before the auction can use a maximum of two RTM cards while franchisees that have retained less than three players, can exercise their full quota for RTMs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Terrible cough breaks woman's rib

Woman coughs so hard she breaks her rib. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 players auction: What’s RTM, how much money teams have and more; explained

578 cricketers are in with a chance to make moolah at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 players’ auction in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018: Here’s the complete list of 24 England cricketers in players’ auction

Jos Buttler (left), Joe Root (centre) and Ben Stokes (right) will look to land bumper deal in the auction. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India projected to grow at 7.4 pc in 2018 as against China's 6.8 pc: IMF

The IMF has projected a 7.8 per cent growth rate for India in 2019.

Protests against 'Padmaavat' continue despite Karni Sena's willingness to watch film

Bhansali productions had on January 20 written to the Shree Rajput Karni Sena and Rajput Sabha, Jaipur, inviting them to watch the film assuring that it showcased the honour and valour of Rajputs.

BJP MP announces ‘Vedic yagya’ to protect country from inimical forces

BJP MP Maheish Girri said that there will be a total of 108 ceremonial fires offered by 1,100 priests. (Photo: ANI)

Formulate interim arrangement for appointments in tribunals: SC to Centre

SC asked Centre, other stakeholders to sit together and make an interim arrangement to deal with appointments in tribunals in view of the fact that the new law and the Rules are under challenge before it. (Photo: File)

Hug farmers, soldiers along with world leader: Rahul asks Modi

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief questioned the Prime Minister's desire to only embrace important people and not commoners. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham