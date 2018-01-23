search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA can probe anything but Hadiya's marital status: SC on Kerala 'love jihad'

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 23, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
SC observed that it would examine whether Kerala HC was correct in annulling the marriage while hearing a Habeas Corpus petition.
In November 2017, SC freed Hadiya from her parents, who had insisted that she had been brainwashed and forced to convert, and allowed her to continue her academics at a college in Tamil Nadu, where she was studying before she got married to Shafin Jahan. (Photo: File)
 In November 2017, SC freed Hadiya from her parents, who had insisted that she had been brainwashed and forced to convert, and allowed her to continue her academics at a college in Tamil Nadu, where she was studying before she got married to Shafin Jahan. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) could continue with its probe into the alleged love jihad case of Kerala but it cannot investigate the marital status of the man and the woman.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra observed this after the NIA told the court that it had made substantial progress in the investigation which was conducted after the apex court's direction.

 

"We are not concerned with it (probe). Whether you carry on your investigation or arrest someone, we are not concerned," the bench also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said.

"You can investigate it but you cannot investigate about their marital status," the bench said.

The apex court also said that the Kerala-based woman Hadiya, alleged to be a victim of love jihad, had appeared before it and had specifically said she had married Shafin Jahan on her own.

The bench also observed that it would examine whether the Kerala High Court was correct in annulling the marriage while hearing a Habeas Corpus petition.

"We are only concerned with the choice of an adult to marry someone," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on February 22.

On November 27, 2017, the apex court freed Hadiya from her parents' custody and sent her to college in Tamil Nadu to pursue her studies, even as she pleaded to be allowed to go with her husband.

The court took the decision after interacting with the 25-year-old woman, a Hindu by birth who had converted to Islam and married Jahan.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Jahan challenging the Kerala High Court's order annulling his marriage with Hadiya.

Hadiya and Shafin Jahan had met through a matrimonial website affiliated to an organisation, which the NIA, believes is linked to terror.

Hadiya's parents refused to accept her marriage to Shafin Jahan, who returned from Oman recently, and they allege that she was being indoctrinated and will be taken to Syria.

In May 2017, on the family's petition, the Kerala High Court annulled Hadiya's marriage and ordered her to go back to her parents.

Shafin Jahan had challenged the high court’s order in the Supreme Court, arguing that as an adult, she has the right to decide.

Tags: supreme court, kerala love jihad, hadiya, shafin jahan, kerala high court, nia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surgeon reveals he is creating bionic vaginas from pig intestine

The groundbreaking project is being led by Alexander Seifalian, who constructed the first synthetic trachea to be transplanted into a patient. (Pixabay)
 

New technology can predict time of death

The programme has been developed by researchers at Stanford University. (Representative image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Teams vs BCCI and Star Sports over newly-proposed match timings

“The broadcaster has requested for change in timings. By and large the GC has accepted it. It gets too late in the night if the game starts at 8pm," said Rajeev Shukla after the IPL Governing Council meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Say goodbye to Apple iPhone X: End of life predicted by mid 2018

Also, Apple will apparently see 10 per cent growth for all of 2018 with most growth after the new launch in September.
 

Hey gamer, have you put strong password for your gaming account?

With more than half of people now regularly gaming online, cybercriminals have an enormous pool of potential targets to choose from. (Representative Photo: Pexels)
 

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a moving speech at the World Economic Forum 2018

Shah Rukh Khan speaking at the World Economic Forum 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UK court extradites Indian-origin woman to India over 12-yr-old orphan's murder

Dhir, who worked at Heathrow Airport, allegedly met Mund and Raizada while they were students in London and had plotted the murder by hiring contract killers since 2015. (Photo: Facebook)

Trump imitates Modi, speaks in Indian accent during Afghan talks: report

Narendra Modi told Trump in an Oval Office meeting in June, 2017, 'Never has a country given so much away for so little in return' as the United States in Afghanistan, The Washington Post quoted sources as saying. (Photo: AP)

Who other than a 'chaiwala' advises youth to sell 'pakodas': Hardik Patel jibes at PM

Hardik Patel's tweet came after Modi, in a recent interview to a television channel, reportedly said, 'If a person selling pakodas (snacks) earns Rs 200 at the end of the day, will it be considered employment or not?' (Photo: AP)

India means business, grants exciting opportunity: Modi to CEOs in Davos

Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated India's growth story. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Shah Rukh Khan at his wittiest best receives Crystal award 2018 at WEF

After thanking the World Economic Forum for the award, Shah Rukh Khan finished his speech with 'namaskar' and 'Jai Hind'. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham