search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian economy to double, touch USD 5 trillion by 2025: PM at WEF

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2018, 8:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 8:43 pm IST
Modi said the govt is following the principle of reform, perform and transform.
Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF in Davos since Deve Gowda in 1997. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF in Davos since Deve Gowda in 1997. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Davos/ Mumbai: India economy would more than double and touch USD 5 trillion by 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Pitching India as an attractive investment destination, Modi said the government is following the principle of reform, perform and transform.

 

"We have made it so easier to invest in India, manufacture in India and work in India. We have decided to uproot licence and permit Raj. We are replacing red tape with red carpet," he added.

PM Modi also said new doors for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) are being opened and 1,400 archaic laws that hampering the country’s progress have been scrapped.

“Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been implemented, technology is being used to increase transparency. Democracy, demography and dynamism are shaping our destiny today,” he further said.

Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF in Davos since Deve Gowda in 1997.

The top annual global business is being attended by 70 head of states. 38 heads of major international organisations such as the WTO, the IMF and the World Bank, and nearly 2,000 CEOs including over 100 from India are present at the summit.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: indian economy, narendra modi, wef
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how you can work with the UK Royals

The job, for Communications Assistant, will get to attend Royal engagements at home and abroad and organise events – and the office address is pretty special too. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Women are the most difficult family members to live with: Study

It's a testament to their deeper engagement in social ties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: 5 uncapped Indian players who could earn big during auction

Basil Thampi, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani,Navdeep Saini and Krunal Pandya will be the ones to look out for during players auction in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

Australian Open 2018: Marin Cilic in semis as Rafael Nadal retires with leg injury

Marin Cilic sealed a place in the Australian Open 2018 semifinal after Rafael Nadal gave the Croatian tennis star a walkover after trailing 0-2 in the fifth set of the quarterfinal. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Tinderella: Boy accidentally swipes left on girl's profile, goes way out to find her

The boy mailed every Claudia at Missouri State mentioning details about said Tinder profile. (Photo: Twitter/Tinder)
 

Mum carries dead baby full term to donate organs, told she's too small to save lives

Little Ava-Joy had bilateral renal agenesis, a condition in which the kidneys do not form and her parents were told at the five month scan that she would be stillborn. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Darwin theory issue: Javadekar advises Satyapal Singh not to dilute science

Intervening in the row over the remarks, Javadekar said there are no plans for a national seminar to prove Darwin wrong. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra CM says body of Kerala fisherman to be sent back home

Fadnavis said Maharashtra Government is making arrangements to send the body of Kerala fisherman back home. (Photo: File)

Please tell Davos why 1 pc Indians get 73 pc of wealth: Rahul to Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who delivered the keynote address at the plenary session at the WEF in Davos on Tuesday should address the issue as well in front of the world leaders. (Photo: File)

3 big world challenges; climate change, terrorism, self-centredness: PM at WEF

Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF in Davos since Deve Gowda in 1997. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Owaisi says triple talaq bill tactic to send Muslim men to prison

Owaisi said Rs 2,000 crore should be allocated for Muslim women in the budget. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham