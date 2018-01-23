search on deccanchronicle.com
India means business, grants exciting opportunity: Modi to CEOs in Davos

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2018, 9:55 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies'.
Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated India's growth story. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
Davos/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told top CEOs in Davos that India means business and presents exciting opportunity for the global businesses.

Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Modi narrated India's growth story.

 

The Prime Minister was accompanied by top government officials including Vijay Gokhale, Jai Shankar and Ramesh Abhishek.

Under the tagline of "India means business", the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India.

After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about Modi narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India in Davos.

The spokesperson also tweeted that the Prime Minister "hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies".

Modi, who arrived in Davos on Monday evening, will deliver opening keynote address on Tuesday morning at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

Besides, he will also interact with the members of international business community of the WEF.

On Monday, India also hosted the welcome reception at the WEF annual gathering with ministers, business leaders and celebrities in attendance.

More than 130 participants from India attended the meeting of the rich and the powerful where the official sessions began with the opening plenary address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, cine star Shah Rukh Khan and film maker Karan Johar, among others, were present at the reception.

After reaching this Alpine town, Modi held a meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties on the sidelines of the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Swiss President Alain Berset in Davos and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties on the sidelines of the WEF annual summit.

Berset said the discussions marked the meeting of the biggest and the oldest democracies in the world.

Thanking Modi, the Swiss President said he would continue to strengthen "our relations" with India.

Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF meet in two decades.

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society would be attending the meeting whose theme is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

In a first at the WEF summit, India would also host yoga training sessions for the entire duration of the meeting, while also showcasing Indian heritage and culture.

