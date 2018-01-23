search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad High Court finds proof of Prem Sagar Rao’s role in Adivasi stir

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 23, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 1:47 am IST
The judge directed public prosecutor Pratap Reddy to furnish the statements and other records to the petitioner’s counsel.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Monday opined that there was prima facie evidence against Congress leader and former MLC K. Prem Sagar Rao of alleged incitement of members of the Adivasi community against those of the Lambadas.

Justice T. Rajani while hearing the plea of former MLC seeking anticipatory bail studied the evidence and statements produced by the police and felt that prima facie Mr Rao had extended financial support to the Adivasis in their agitations to secure the deletion of the Lambadas community from the list of Scheduled Tribes.

 

The judge directed public prosecutor Pratap Reddy to furnish the statements and other records to the petitioner’s counsel.

Mr Vedula Venkat Ramana, senior counsel appearing for Mr Rao, submitted that the police had issued 25 FIRs aga-inst him on charges of inciting violence against Lambadas at various police stations.

Justice Rajani made the interim order following the plea filed by Mr Rao, who informed the court regarding the FIRs.

The public prosecutor submitted that the former MLC was instrumental in the attacks on Lambadas and extended financial support to the Adivasis and police had collected evidence and statements of witnesses which proved that the former MLC had a role in the violence. The judge posted the case to January 25.

Tags: hyderabad high court, adivasi community, lambadas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




