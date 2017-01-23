Those still protesting at Marina beach not students: pro-Jallikattu groups

Chennai witnessed incidents of arson and stone-pelting by a section of protesters following police efforts to make them vacate the Marina beach. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: A group of pro-Jallikattu supporters asserted that students had nothing to do with Monday's violent turn to the week-long protests for lifting the ban on the bull-taming sport.

"The students had held the protests (for the past six days) in a very peaceful and organised manner, trying not to cause inconvenience to the general public," Rajesh, a senior functionary of a well-known pro-Jallikattu organisation, said.

He was speaking to reporters after the city witnessed incidents of arson and stone-pelting by a section of protesters following police efforts to make them vacate the Marina beach, where thousands of volunteers, mainly students, had converged in support of the Jallikattu demand.

"Those who were still continuing with the protests are not students," he claimed.

Musician Adhi, who had yesterday announced backing out of the protests citing the presence of "anti-social" elements, insisted students had achieved victory and hence they should now go home.

"A permanent solution has been achieved (with the Assembly passing a bill to replace the Jallikattu ordinance). Students should realise they have won. This victory is purely because of students. They should now go home," he said.

Rajesh and Adhi insisted that students had no role in the violence.

Speaking for the students, Raghava Lawrence, a famous movie producer and choreographer, said, "Whoever is still sitting there is not a part of our movement. It is time to celebrate our success."

Tamil celebrities like RJ Balaji, superstar Kamal Haasan and others had earlier appealed to students to discontinue the protests on Monday. Haasan had contended that by continuing the protests, students would risk the ‘gains and goodwill’ of the last week.

Rajasekar, leader of another pro-Jallikattu group, said they had urged Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to ensure the release of arrested students and that no cases are filed against them.