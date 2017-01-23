Nation, Current Affairs

Protests against Jallikattu ban over, time to celebrate: students at Marina

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 23, 2017, 6:06 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 6:14 pm IST
Celebrities like RJ Balaji, superstar Kamal Haasan and others had appealed to students to discontinue the protests.
Protestors supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual try to hold on to each other as police try to remove them from the Marina beach. (Photo: AP)
Chennai: After a day of arson and violence, the students who organised the protests against the ban on Jallikattu at Marina beach, said that the protests were over.

Speaking for the students, Raghava Lawrence, a famous movie producer and choreographer, said, "Whoever is still sitting there is not a part of our movement. It is time to celebrate our success."

Tamil celebrities like RJ Balaji, superstar Kamal Haasan and others had earlier appealed to students to discontinue the protests on Monday. Haasan had contended that by continuing the protests, students would risk the ‘gains and goodwill’ of the last week

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday unanimously passed the Jallikattu bill.

The bill was earlier was tabled in the assembly for approval.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday approved the ordinance issued by the state government revoking ban on Jallikattu.

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ordinance promulgated by the state government and said that Jallikattu is to be conducted with customary fervour with all necessary safeguards.

Former Attorney general Soli Sorabjee earlier in the day said that the Jallikattu bill will pose a serious constitutional challange.

From the past one week, Chennai's Marina Beach has been thronged by massive crowds demanding to lift the ban of the traditional sport, and now seeking a permanent solution.

Yesterday, protesters in Alanganallur did not allow Panneerselvam to inaugurate the Alanganallur jallikattu which was cancelled.

Later talking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that even

Tags: jallikattu protests, jallikattu agitation, jallikattu ban, jallikattu ordinance
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

