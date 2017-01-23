Nation, Current Affairs

Practice what you preach, refrain from political violence: Kerala CM to RSS

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2017, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 8:13 pm IST
Pinarayi Vijayan also trashed the BJP’s threat to impose President’s Rule in Kerala.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the RSS must refrain from political violence in the state before campaigning against it at the national level.

"If the RSS is campaigning against violent politics, they must also refrain from all sorts of violent politics. The government does not support any kind of violence. We are taking necessary steps to maintain peace in the state," he told a press meet here.

Read: Kannur: 2 bombs hurled at building attached to CPI-M committee office

Vijayan, who arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit, also trashed the BJP’s threat to impose President’s Rule in Kerala and said a lot had changed in the country since the state government was dismissed in 1959 by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Threats to impose Presidents Rule will not affect us. The state government was once dismissed in 1959. Since then, a lot has changed in the country. They (BJP) need to understand that," he said.

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who was in Kerala last week, had warned the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state of "serious consequences" if it continued to "unleash political violence" on its rivals.

The BJP will stage a day-long sit-in at Kerala House on Tuesday to protest the "violence" in the state.

Asked about a recent alleged political murder in Kannur district, Vijayan said the government was mulling convening an all-party meeting to resolve the issue.

"We had called an all-party meet earlier to ensure peace. We are planning to convene one such meeting again," he added.

Earlier in the day, Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed Keralas ration issue and other pending projects with him.

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, political violence, kerala govt, politicla murders
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

5 things Virat Kohli & co. need to improve before the Champions Trophy

As India are not set to play any ODIs for the next five months, Virat Kohli and co. need to improve on certain aspects. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: SRK's on a train to Delhi, stops midway and fans can't handle it

Shah Rukh snapped entering the train amid much fanfare.
 

Video of Pervez Musharraf dancing to 'Dilli wali Girlfriend' goes viral

Former pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Salman, Shah Rukh and Sunny hilariously recreate Deewar cult scene

Salman Khan, Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan went back in time on the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kannur: 2 bombs hurled at building attached to CPI-M committee office

Representational Image.

SP releases 3rd UP poll list, Akhilesh to contest from Mubarakpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at a program at his residence in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Graft probe against babus must conclude in 90 days: Govt

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: Akhilesh's sister-in-law Aparna Yadav to contest on SP ticket

Mulayam SIngh's daughter in law Aparna Yadav (Photo: Twitter)

Protests against Jallikattu ban over, time to celebrate: students at Marina

Protestors supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual try to hold on to each other as police try to remove them from the Marina beach. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham