Jallikattu: Anti-national, ultra-left groups indulged in violence, say cops

Theni (Tamil Nadu): Police on Monday said some of the protesters, who took part in the pro-Jallikattu agitation in Theni, belonged to ultra-left organisations such as the CPI(ML) and Revolutionary Youth Front of India.

Police said many protesters did not have a proper answer when they were asked why were they continuing with the protest when an ordinance for conducting the bull-taming sport had been promulgated.

When police started recording their statements, they found out that some of the protesters belonged to ultra-left outfits like the Puthia Jananayakam, CPI(ML) and Revolutionary Youth Front of India.

They also recorded their statements regarding those who supplied microphones and other infrastructure facilities for organising the demonstration.

Police asked them when genuine supporters of jallikattu were satisfied with the government action, why should they want to continue with the agitation and what was their real objective.

They did not have a proper answer and soon afterwards, dispersed from the spot, police said.

At Perambalur, the protesters dispersed on being requested by the police. Some of them even hugged the police personnel before leaving the protest venue.

Police said even at Thanjavur and Kumbakonam, the protesters dispersed without arguing with the security men.

South Indian actor Raghava Lawrence on Monday alleged that various outfits mingled with the student protesters at Marina beach and resorted to violence diverting attention from finding a permanent solution to the jallikattu issue.

The actor, who has been supporting the cause led by the students since last week, said the protests had been held in a peaceful manner and turned 'sour' as a section of people started to raise slogans for "some other issues".

"Everyone's wish in Tamil Nadu, including mine, is to conduct the sport (jallikattu). The students have been putting forth this demand and have been staging protests since last week as one single cause", he told reporters.

Stating that the student community were raising slogans seeking a permanent solution for the issue, he said "suddenly some other outfits who were along with the crowd began raising slogans to issues that were unconnected."

"Those people were imposing such issues along with our demand. The violence staged are not by students. That is for sure. It (violence) is done by some other outfits".

The students were planning to end the stir after they received a copy of the Ordinance signed by the Governor, he said.

Cops said anti-national elements, determined to cause some wreckage as attempts are made to clear the area for Republic Day arrangements, had ‘crept into the area’.