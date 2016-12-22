Nation, Current Affairs

UP govt includes 17 Other Backward castes in Scheduled Castes list

PTI
Published Dec 22, 2016, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2016, 2:28 pm IST
The proposal, considered to be aimed at wooing the OBCs in coming elections, will now be sent to Centre for clearance, officials said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Playing the caste card ahead of Assembly elections, the Akhilesh Yadav government on Thursday gave its assent to include 17 Other Backward Castes in the Scheduled Castes (SC) list.

A Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav this morning cleared the proposal in this regard, officials said.

The proposal, considered to be aimed at wooing the OBCs in the coming elections, will now be sent to the Centre for clearance, they said.

The 17 sub-castes which the government wants included in the SC category are Kahar, Kashyap, Kewat, Nishad, Bind, Bhar, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Batham, Gaur, Tura, Majhi, Mallah, Kumhar, Dheemar and Machua.

Earlier in March 2013, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly had passed a resolution asking the Centre to include 17 castes of the state into the list of Scheduled Castes (SC) category.

In the resolution presented by Social Welfare Minister Avdhesh Prasad and passed by the voice vote in the House, it was stated that in a detailed study by UP SC/ST Research and Training Institute, these 17 castes have been found "deserving" to be included in the list of Scheduled Castes (SC).

The Mulayam Singh Yadav government too had passed the resolution in the state Cabinet in February 2004 and had sent recommendation to the Centre for inclusion of these castes in SC list in December 2004.

Later, Mulayam went ahead and issued a government order on October 10, 2005 giving SC benefits to these castes, which was, however, struck down by the High Court. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be held early next year.

Tags: scheduled caste, akhilesh yadav, other backward castes, up govt
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Sports Gallery

In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
 

DC Yearender 2016: Bollywood's knockout male performers

Some of the biggest stars doled out their career bests this year.
 

Watch: ‘He’s begun to speak, now we know there’ll be no quake,’ Modi mocks Rahul

Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi for his 'earthquake' claim. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Oppn trying to rescue corrupt like Pak gives cover to terrorists: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: Pamban fishermen boycott work demanding release of colleagues

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

People settled in Hyderbad belong to Telangana: KT Rama Rao

KTR said there is no separate place for the people of Andhra and Telangana in Hyderabad city.

Girija Vaidyanathan is new TN Chief Secretary, Rama Mohana Rao sacked

Newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Modi hits back at Cong, says happy that Rahul learnt to deliver speeches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham