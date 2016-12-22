Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung resigns, will return to ‘first love academics’

Published Dec 22, 2016, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2016, 5:53 pm IST
Jung thanked the people of Delhi for all their support and affection during his tenure as the Lt Governor.
Delhi Governor Lt Governor Najeeb Jung. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Governor Lt Governor Najeeb Jung. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Governor Lt Governor Najeeb Jung quit from his post and submitted his resignation letter to the Centre on Thursday.

“Najeeb Jung would be returning to his first love, which is, academics,” said a statement issued by his office.

A former Indian Administrative Services officer, Jung became the Lt Governor of Delhi in July 2013 and was at the helm of affairs when the President’s rule was imposed in the national capital for almost a year.

"Lt Governor Najeeb Jung has submitted his resignation to the Government of India. He thanks the Prime Minister for all the help and cooperation he received during his tenure," his office said in the statement.

"Jung also thanked the people of Delhi for all their support and affection, especially during the one year of President's Rule in Delhi, when he got unstinted support from them and which in turn helped run the administration in Delhi smoothly and effortlessly," the statement added.

During his two-year tenure, Jung had often been at loggerheads with the AAP government in Delhi on a range of issues including transfer and posting of bureaucrats and setting up of enquiry commissions.

Despite his differences with the Aam Aadmi Party, Jung expressed his gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his association in the last two years.

