Nation, Current Affairs

Indrani Mukerjea allowed to perform father's last rites in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 22, 2016, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2016, 4:06 pm IST
Indrani will be escorted by police, the court directed, adding that she should restrain from talking to media during the visit.
Indrani Mukerjea is accused of murdering her own daughter. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Indrani Mukerjea is accused of murdering her own daughter. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: A special CBI court on Thursday allowed Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, one-day bail to perform the last rites of her father in Mumbai.

Indrani will be escorted by police, the court directed, adding that she should restrain from talking to media during the visit.

CBI had opposed her visit to Assam to conduct rituals following the death of her father Upendra Kumar Bora on December 15.

In its reply to the court, CBI also annexed an e-mail written by Indrani's son Mikhail to the agency saying that he doesn't want her to visit Guwahati.

Mikhail, an important witness in the case, has said that his grandfather had been bed-ridden for the last one year and he had been looking after both his grandparents for the last three years without any financial and mental support from Indrani.

He has said that his grandparents had legally adopted him as their son and he has already commenced the rituals.

"Indrani has been accused of murdering my elder sister Sheena Bora and ruining my family. Therefore, it is my utmost plea that I don't want Indrani to come to Guwahati and visit me as this will create chaos and unnecessary disturbance in my life due to media and other persons, and will hamper commencing post-death rituals of my grandfather," Mikhail said in the mail to CBI.

In its reply to the court, the central agency has said that Indrani has filed the application in order to move out of jail and with the intention to influence prosecution witness as the trial is to commence shortly.

It has also said that safety and security of Indrani is required to be looked into with regard to the proposed journey to Guwahati. "There is always a possibility that she may escape from the custody," CBI has said.

It has also said that Indrani's mother Durga Rani died on October 1 last year, but Indrani mentioned in her plea that she died in November and this doesn't reflect Indrani's closeness with her parents.

Special public prosecutors Bharat Badami and Kavita Patil told the court that the funeral was already over and Mikhail has conducted the rituals.

"The Brahman bhojan (ritual) is kept on December 27, while priests can be called in jail and all the rituals can be performed in the prison itself," Badami told the court.

However, Indrani's lawyer requested the court that if not Guwahati, she must be allowed to do the rituals in Nashik, Haridwar or Mumbai itself.

"Indrani wants to mourn. When her mother passed away she was not told about it. She needs to observe mourning, perform Shradh and offer food to Brahmins," her lawyer said.

The court is likely to pass order on her bail application tomorrow. The court is at present hearing arguments on framing of charges.

Tags: indrani mukerjea, cbi, sheena bora murder case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

Year 2016 has witnessed a plethora of innovative technologies. Here we present you some of the best technologies that have the potential to open new vistas of innovation in the industry.

Yearender 2016: New technologies launched this year
2016 was the year of flagships with two most prominent ones - the iPhone 7 and the Google Pixel.

Yearender 2016: Flagship smartphones this year
The most quirky car in the whole list of cars for the Forza Horizon 3 - The Reliant Supervan III

Yearender 2016: Did you play these games?
China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
 

DC Yearender 2016: Bollywood's knockout male performers

Some of the biggest stars doled out their career bests this year.
 

Watch: ‘He’s begun to speak, now we know there’ll be no quake,’ Modi mocks Rahul

Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi for his 'earthquake' claim. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-coal secretary, others put on trial in coal scam case

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Oppn trying to rescue corrupt like Pak gives cover to terrorists: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: Pamban fishermen boycott work demanding release of colleagues

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

People settled in Hyderbad belong to Telangana: KT Rama Rao

KTR said there is no separate place for the people of Andhra and Telangana in Hyderabad city.

Girija Vaidyanathan is new TN Chief Secretary, Rama Mohana Rao sacked

Newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham