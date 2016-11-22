J&K encounter: Slain militants were in possession of new Rs 2,000 notes

Srinagar: Two militants who were on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, were in possession of new notes of Rs 2,000, police said.

A senior army official said two notes of Rs 2,000 value were among the cash recovered from the slain militants.

"The currency has been handed over to police for further probe as to where from the currency notes were obtained by the militants," the army official said.

He said the identity of the slain militants has not been ascertained yet.

"From the appearance, they (slain militants) seem to be foreigners... when they had infiltrated into the valley will be known in due course of time," he added.

Police said that they acted on specific intelligence input about presence of militants in Hajin village of Bandipora, security forces launched a search operation in the area.

A police official said as the forces were conducting the search operation, militants fired upon them leading to an encounter in which two militants have been killed.

Two weapons have been recovered from the encounter site. "Two weapons have been recovered along with other war-like stores," a police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the militants was being ascertained.