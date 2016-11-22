Nation, Current Affairs

3 soldiers killed, body of 1 mutilated along LoC in J&K; Army vows revenge

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2016, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2016, 9:21 pm IST
Retribution will be heavy for this cowardly act, the Army said in a statement.
Indian soldiers guarding near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)
 Indian soldiers guarding near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar/Jammu: In a cross-LoC attack by suspected Pakistani terrorists, three Indian soldiers were today killed, with body of one of them being mutilated in second such incident in less than a month, triggering outrage in this country.

The ambush on army patrol took place in Machhil sector of Kashmir, following which the Indian army vowed heavy "retribution".

"A counter-infiltration patrol party of Indian army was ambushed by terrorists ahead of the fencing along LoC in forest belt in Machhil sector in Kupwara district today," a senior Army officer said.

Three soldiers were killed in the attack, he said, adding the body of one of them was mutilated.

The three slain soldiers were : 25-year-old Prabhu Singh of Khir Jamkhas village in Shergarh tehsil of Rajasthan, 31- year-old K Kushwah of Daddupur, Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and 25-year-old Shashank K Singh of Nasirudinpur in Mohamadabad tehsil of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Body of Prabhu Singh was mutilated, army sources said.

Earlier, Army's Northern Command spokesman tweeted, "3 soldiers killed in action on LC (Line of Control) in Machhal. Body of one soldier mutilated." He said the "retribution will be heavy for this cowardly act."

A Defence spokesman said heavy cross-Line of Control shelling was going on at four places in Machhil sector from 3.30 pm.

"Around 1530 hour, heavy cross-LoC shelling has started from both sides at Dana Machhil, Ashni, Ringsar and Ringsar Payeen in Machhil sector of Kupwara district," he said. He did not give any further details.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was briefed by Vice Chief of Army Lt Gen Bipin Rawat on the killing of three soldiers. Defence Ministry sources said Lt Gen Rawat briefed the Minister in detail.

This is the second such incident of mutilation of the body of an Indian soldier in the same sector since October 28.

On that day, terrorists, aided by the cover fire by Pakistani Army, had crossed the Line of Control and killed 30-year-old Sepoy Mandeep Singh and mutilated his body in the Macchil sector. One attacker was killed in that incident.

In June 2008, a soldier of the 2/8 Gorkha Rifles lost his way and was captured by a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) in Kel sector. His body was found beheaded after a few days.

Seventeen soldiers have died in increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan since the surgical strikes. In September, Indian soldiers crossed over the Line of Control and destroyed terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The strikes were seen as India's response to the Uri attack in which 19 soldiers were killed by terrorists from Pakistan.

Tags: soldiers killed, terrorists, soldier body mutilated
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Related Stories

Sources said he also took up the issue of repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces as well as their usage of artillery and 120 mm heavy mortars. (Photo: Representational Image)

India protests killing of soldiers near Machhil; mutilation of body

Three soldiers were killed in an ambush on army patrol which took place in Machhil sector of Kashmir.
22 Nov 2016 9:07 PM
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan keeps vigil near International Border in RS Pura Sector in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

BSF foils infiltration bid; kills Pak intruder on border

Pak currency notes, Pak cigarette packets, 2 knifes, a cutter, some Urdu newspapers were recovered from his possession.
22 Nov 2016 8:27 PM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE: Jobless Indian lives on terrace for 8 months after employer withholds passport

He was left with no other option but to live on the terrace of a building in Ajman city because his employer had refused to return his passport after settling his dues, Khaleej Times reported. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Protecting Trump costs New York City over USD 1 million a day

President-elect Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron will move to the White House at the end of the school year. (Photo: AP)
 

Ae Zindagi Gale Lagale: Alia urges to embrace life and the hurdles it throws at you!

Stills from the song.
 

Detained AAP volunteers queue up at ATM in Delhi police station

AAP workers shout slogans during a protest march against demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 

I am the bigger star than Arjun Kapoor: Varun Dhawan

Varun candidly made the confession when prodded by Karan.
 

Pornhub trolls Kylie Jenner, implies she is ready for porn industry!

Kylie Jenner (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ kyliejenner).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unearth Badals' black money in 2 months, else we will: Kejriwal to Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference (Photo: PTI)

UP train accident: Drivers' blood samples sent for alcohol test

Rescuers and relief works in progress at the site of accident where Patna-Indore Express train derailed near Pukhrayan village in Kanpur Dehat district. (Photo: PTI)

BSF foils infiltration bid; kills Pak intruder on border

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan keeps vigil near International Border in RS Pura Sector in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

People in public life supporting corruption, black money, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an event. (Photo: Twitter)

‘Thank people for continued faith in BJP’: Modi on bypoll wins since notes ban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham