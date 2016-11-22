Another day of Parliament washout as Oppn refuses to budge on note ban

Opposition members protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Tuesday joined hands to stall pre-noon proceedings in Rajya Sabha demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin of each of the 70 persons who lost their lives post demonetisation and the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the issue.

The rare unity in opposition parties brought Congress and TMC as well as SP and BSP together as their slogan-shouting members trooped into the Well of the House, even as treasury benches countered them demanding resumption of the debate on the issue.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien first adjourned the House till 1130 hours and then till noon.

No sooner were the listed papers laid on the table, Sharad Yadav (JD-U) said the government should pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to kin of the 70 persons who lost their lives due to hardships caused by withdrawal of 500 and 1000 rupee notes.

Naresh Agarwal (SP) and Mayawati (BSP) said Modi should be called before starting discussion on the demonetisation. "He should come and listen to the pain people have faced because of his decision," Mayawati said.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad (Cong) said the opposition is ready for discussion on the issue but Prime Minister should come to the House first.

As he spoke, members of the BJP moved into the aisles raising slogans. At this point, TMC members carrying placards of "Financial Emergency" trooped into the Well, with Congress members following suit.

As they shouted slogans from the Well, Kurien said, "You cannot speak in the Well. Shouting in the Well is of no use. If you go back to your seats, I will give you time (to speak)."

He told Azad that he was ready to accept his notice under rule 267 seeking suspension of business. "Mr Azad, I am ready to admit your notice under 267 if only there is order in the House."

As BJP members also created a ruckus, an angry Kurien snapped at them. "Why should treasury benches do this? Mr Minister, why should treasury benches to this," he asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

With pandemonium continuing, he said this was "blatant indiscipline." "Both sides do not want discussion. Not only the opposition, but treasury benches are also disrupting the proceedings. That is very unfortunate," he said before adjourning the proceedings till 1130 hrs.

When the House assembled at 1130 hours, Agarwal (SP) alleged that the Prime Minister does not listen and such a "dictatorial attitude" has never been successful. His remarks led to noisy protests by BJP members.

As several BJP members started speaking at same time, the Deputy Chairman again said "I fail to understand why treasury benches were disrupting" the proceedings.

To this, Naqvi said government only wants that debate on the demonetisation, which started on November 16, should be resumed.

Amid uproar, the Leader of Opposition said 70 people have died due to the "wrong decision" of the Prime Minister. "Opposition is for discussion and debate. (Our) demand for (presence) of the Prime Minister in the House is not anti-national," the senior Congress leader said.

Naqvi again sought starting the debate and said replies would be given to all the questions of the Opposition members. Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) demanded that the Prime Minister who announced the demonetisation decision should be present in the House.

Kurien said he understood the demand that the Prime Minister should intervene or reply to the debate, but "your demand that he should be here is not possible".

Azad again said the entire opposition wanted the discussion on demonetisation to resume, but the Prime Minister should come to the House and listen to the concern of the MPs. "He (Prime Minister) can speak outside, why cannot he speak in the House," Azad asked.

In an effort to bring order in the House, Kurien said during the discussion each member can demand for presence of the Prime Minister in the House.

Mayawati (BSP) demanded compensation for those who reportedly died following demonetisation.

As uproar continued, Kurien said that he can call the Finance Minister in the House as the matter relates to the Finance Ministry, but not the Prime Minister.

As Congress, TMC and BSP members trooped into the Well, the Chair was forced to adjourn the House till noon.

When the House resumed proceedings at noon, Chairman Hamid Ansari called for Question Hour but the protesting Opposition members kept demanding the presence of the Prime Minister in the House, as TMC members trooped into the Well.

With continued ruckus, the House was adjourned for the third time for 30 minutes. When the House met again for Question Hour at 1230 hours, members from opposition including Congress, SP, BSP, JD(U), CPI and CPI(M) rose from their seats shouting slogans over the death toll in the demonetisation drive announced by the government.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari asked Prem Chand Gupta (RJD) to ask his question on lack of medical services in rural areas, but it could not be heard due to the sloganeering by members.

Senior JD(U) leader Sharad raised the issue of death of over 70 people so far in the demonetisation drive and asked who was responsible and what the government was doing about it.

Amid constant din in the House, Ansari adjourned the House till 2:00 PM. Uproar continued when the House met again at 2 PM with the opposition insisting on its demand that Modi be present for the discussion on demonetization.

Kurien wanted resumption of the debate on demonetisation and called out the names of SP leader Naresh Aggarwal and TMC leader Derek O'Brien to speak on it but both were not present in the House.

He then called out the name of CPM leader T K Rangarajan, who said he is willing to speak but wanted Modi to be present. An angry Kurien retorted, "I cannot bring Prime Minister to the House. It is not my job...I can request Finance Minister..."

As the opposition continued sloganeering and demanding presence of Modi, Kurien said the behaviour of those shouting was not good and needs to be condemned in the strongest words. He then adjourned the House till tomorrow, less than five minutes after 2 PM.