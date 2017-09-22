Yoga for all schools, says Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy announced on Thursday that the state government will impart Yoga for students in all schools across Tamil Nadu as part of an initiative to improve their skills and to enhance the students’ abilities.

Yoga classes will be held in all schools, he said. The programme is expected to roll out soon. “Yoga training will be given to all students to enhance their skills, ensure mental peace and physical strength,” Mr. Palaniswami said. He was speaking at a function organised here to give away appointment orders to teachers. The Chief Minister highlighted the AIADMK government’s commitment towards giving fillip to the education sector and listed out the various initiatives in this regard.

Mr Palaniswami who gave away appointment orders to 2,315 Post-Graduate teachers besides 58 others, said teachers had the responsibility of shaping a child by instilling discipline.

“In the coming year, the syllabus of classes one to 12 would be framed in such a manner as to equip the students to face competitive examinations without fear in future,” Mr. Palaniswami said. Further, in order to improve the quality of education in rural areas, it has been decided to provide smart classroom in all the schools. About Rs. 60 crore would be spent for this programme.

Meanwhile, hailing the move to introduce Yoga in schools, Dr. N. Sridhar said this would help the students to cope up with stress and plan their activities as well. “Apart from improving their concentration in the academics, Yoga will help to prevent the problems arising out of lifestyle disorders, particularly obesity and lack of exercise among the children,” he added.