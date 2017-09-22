Selfie at Red Fort costs Ukraine ambassador to India heavily, loses phone

Ukraine ambassador to India Igor Polikha was clicking photographs using his mobile phone when an unidentified man appeared, snatched his phone and fled the spot. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: For Indians things getting robbed is common, but in the latest Ukraine ambassador to India Igor Polikha has become victim to incidence after his cellphone was stolen while he was taking a selfie near Red Fort in New Delhi on September 20.

The ambassador has appraised Ministry of Home Affairs and Commissioner of Police in Delhi.

Around 9:15 am, Polikha was clicking photographs using his mobile phone when an unidentified man appeared, snatched his phone and fled the spot, the police said on Friday.

The Ambassador, as per reports, was alone at the time of the incident. His security personnel were reportedly not present with him at the time of the theft.

Police is trying to identify the culprit based on CCTV footage from the area.

At least 100 youths have been questioned by the police over the incident.

Polikha was appointed envoy to India in 2016.