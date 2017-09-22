Nation, Current Affairs

MLAs, MPs hiking own salaries at will, says Varun Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2017, 1:34 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 1:34 am IST
The Institute hosted Member of Parliament Varun Feroze Gandhi as part of the Distinguished Thought Leadership series.
CHENNAI: “With over 20 crore people on Whatsapp and Facebook,  we have a historical opportunity. We must make the best use of technology to make information publicly available”, said Varun Feroze Gandhi, while addressing around 600 students at the Great Lakes Institute of Management on Thursday.

The Institute hosted Member of Parliament Varun Feroze Gandhi as part of the Distinguished Thought Leadership series. The leadership series initiated by Great Lakes, aimed at sharing insights with leaders and global experts on future technologies and opportunities in India. 

Talking about a range of setbacks for India, he said that any social reform in the country is an outcome of a political reform. “Such reforms should start at the highest level and percolate down for a more meaningful outcome,” he mentioned. He expressed his concern about the inequality in our country as he said, “It is frightening to see that just 1 per cent of India owns around 60 per cent of India.”

Gandhi also discussed the distressing condition of government schools in India. He rued that MLAs and MPs in our country are being immoral by giving a rise to their salaries whenever they like.

