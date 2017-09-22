If people choose me, am ready: Kamal Haasan hints at being Tamil Nadu CM

Hours after Haasan met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal he confirmed that he will be joining politics. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Hours after veteran actor Kamal Haasan met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai, the former made it clear in an interview to India Today, his desire to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Asked if he was willing to take the plunge into politics Kamal Haasan said, "Entering politics would be like donning crown of thorns. It is what people will put on my head if at all I am deserving. They will make me wear it. If it fits, I wear it."

Earlier this month, reports had suggested that Kamal Haasan would join politics and soon launch his own party. However, he did not specify how and when he would launch his party.

Kamal Haasan on Thursday had met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence, where they discussed issues including corruption.

"We had an excellent meeting and exchanged our ideas. Kamal Haasan should enter politics," Arvind Kejriwal had said.

Haasan in the recent past has indicated many a times that he would join politics. However, after the meeting, both did not clarify if Haasan will be joining the AAP.

On September 15, Haasan had admitted that he will likely be joining politics and being part of any political party was not an easy process.

"A political party is about an ideology. And I don’t think my goals in politics can match the ideology of any party,” Haasan said.

Haasan has been very active politically of late, often times levying corruption charges against the state government.

He has also been opposing the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, whose political adversary DMK has voiced support for him.