Nation, Current Affairs

If people choose me, am ready: Kamal Haasan hints at being Tamil Nadu CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 1:52 pm IST
Earlier this month, reports had suggested that Kamal Haasan would join politics and soon launch his own party.
Hours after Haasan met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal he confirmed that he will be joining politics. (Photo: PTI)
 Hours after Haasan met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal he confirmed that he will be joining politics. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Hours after veteran actor Kamal Haasan met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai, the former made it clear in an interview to India Today, his desire to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

 Asked if he was willing to take the plunge into politics Kamal Haasan said, "Entering politics would be like donning crown of thorns. It is what people will put on my head if at all I am deserving. They will make me wear it. If it fits, I wear it."

Earlier this month, reports had suggested that Kamal Haasan would join politics and soon launch his own party. However, he did not specify how and when he would launch his party.

Also read, I’m thinking of forming my own political party: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan on Thursday had met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence, where they discussed issues including corruption.

 "We had an excellent meeting and exchanged our ideas. Kamal Haasan should enter politics," Arvind Kejriwal had said.

Also read, After lunch, Arvind Kejriwal urges Kamal Haasan to join politics, discuss corruption

Haasan in the recent past has indicated many a times that he would join politics. However, after the meeting, both did not clarify if Haasan will be joining the AAP.

On September 15, Haasan had admitted that he will likely be joining politics and being part of any political party was not an easy process.

"A political party is about an ideology. And I don’t think my goals in politics can match the ideology of any party,” Haasan said.

Haasan has been very active politically of late, often times levying corruption charges against the state government.

He has also been opposing the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, whose political adversary DMK has voiced support for him.

Tags: kamal haasan, aiadmk, tamil nadu cm, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

After lunch, Arvind Kejriwal urges Kamal Haasan to join politics, discuss corruption
I’m thinking of forming my own political party: Kamal Haasan


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s magic sees off Glenn Maxwell in India vs Australia Eden Gardens ODI

It was a tossed up delivery to the leg-stump by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and after Maxwell failed to defend it, it was Dhoni who blew the stumps way, sending off the Aussie big-hitter before he could make it back in time.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Golmaal Again trailer: Promises to be everything the franchise stands for

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Woman spends 17 years with 12-inch tube embedded in stomach

Doctors who were treating her forgot to remove one part of the tubing in her stomach (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pre-booking for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus begins in India: price, where to buy

Apple iPhone 8 ad 8 Plus
 

7 must do's during Durga Puja for all Bengalis, wherever they are

For every Bengali around the world, the autumnal festival marks a time of happy tides and geniality. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cantonment Metro Station: BMRCL won’t budge

A schematic map of the line near Cantonment Metro Station

Smart cities can set new standards in hi-tech governance: Experts

The Union Government’s 100 Smart Cities mission seeks to invest over $15 billion in the next years to build efficient and effective city management solutions and infrastructure (Photo: Representational Image)

Slovakia keen on defence, agriculture ties: Dr Roy CJ

Dr. Roy C.J., the newly-appointed Honorary Consul of Slovakia (Photo: DC)

Vietnam takes the spice out of India’s curbs on pepper

There are loopholes in the import policy that have been taken advantage of for this particular import. Most traders are importing inferior pepper

Finance Ministry denies rumours of Arvind Subramanian’s resignation

Arvind Subramanian
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham