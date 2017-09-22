I have failed: TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy says he will resign

TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy, who is miffed over 'unfulfilled promises' for his drought-hit Anantapur constituency, said he would resign. (Photo: File | PTI)

Amravati: Telegu Desam Party (TDP) MP JC Diwakar Reddy, who is miffed over "unfulfilled promises" for his drought-hit Anantapur constituency, on Thursday said he would resign as he had "failed" to serve his people.

As the announcement caused embarrassment to the party, chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu swung into action. He held talks with water resources minister DU Rao, Anantapur district collector G Veerapandian and other officials, and directed them to look into the issues raised by the aggrieved MP.

Accordingly, the minister reportedly promised that 200 cusecs of water would be released into the Chagallu reservoir to meet the drinking water needs in the Tadipatri assembly segment.

On the instructions of the chief minister, the water resources minister also spoke to the MP to placate him.

Diwakar is peeved that promises made previously on issues he raised remain unfulfilled.

"If they (read the chief minister) honour the promises in the next four days, I will have to think about it (taking back his decision to resign)," he said in reply to a question.

Diwakar is the MP who allegedly manhandled two staffers of IndiGo airlines in Visakhapatnam a couple of months ago.

It all began late on Thursday afternoon with Diwakar announcing in Anantapur that he would submit his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker early next week, since he "failed as an MP".

"I could not do justice to the people who reposed faith and elected me. My conscience has been repeatedly telling me that 'you are a failed MP'. So, I will go to New Delhi either Monday night or Tuesday morning and submit my resignation to the Speaker," he said.

He said numerous villages in Tadipatri segment were suffering from acute drinking water scarcity.

That the district collector has spent Rs 6 crore so far this season to transport water in tankers to the villages highlights the gravity of the problem, he pointed out.

Referring to the alleged lack of development in Anantapuramu town, the MP said the chief minister sanctioned Rs 70 crore for various works within two months after assuming charge (in June 2014).

"Till date, nothing happened," he lamented.