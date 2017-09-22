Election Commission to hear Two Leaves symbol pleas on October 5

Panneerselvam and Madhusudhanan had filed petition in the EC seeking to allot Two Leaves symbol for them which was opposed by the Sasikala faction that led to freezing of the symbol.

CHENNAI: Election Commission on Thursday fixed October 5 as the date for hearing petitions relating to claims over AIADMK's Two Leaves symbol and asked all concerned to submit documents to support their claims.

In notices sent to Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, AIADMK presidium chairman E. Madhusudhanan, ousted general secretary and deputy general secretary V. K. Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, the EC asked them to file their replies or affidavits by September 29.

Panneerselvam and Madhusudhanan had filed petition in the EC seeking to allot Two Leaves symbol for them which was opposed by the Sasikala faction that led to freezing of the symbol.

With the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court asking the EC to dispose of all petitions by October 31, the poll body asked all concerned to give their replies in hard and soft copies by September 29.

With the EPS and OPS camps merging, rival TTV faction filed a petition before the EC asking it not to decide on the case without hearing them. The EC, in the notice, also asked them to submit the list of general council members as on December 5, 2016 when J. Jayalalithaa died.

The poll body also asked the petitioners to give a copy of their affidavits to their rival camps.

The hearing on October 5 assumes significance in the wake of the EPS — OPS camp passing a resolution in general council last week removing Sasikala from the post of interim General Secretary.

It also removed Dhinakaran from the primary membership of the party.