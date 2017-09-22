Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission to hear Two Leaves symbol pleas on October 5

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 2:19 am IST
The poll body also asked the petitioners to give a copy of their affidavits to their rival camps.
Panneerselvam and Madhusudhanan had filed petition in the EC seeking to allot Two Leaves symbol for them which was opposed by the Sasikala faction that led to freezing of the symbol. 
 Panneerselvam and Madhusudhanan had filed petition in the EC seeking to allot Two Leaves symbol for them which was opposed by the Sasikala faction that led to freezing of the symbol. 

CHENNAI: Election Commission on Thursday fixed October 5 as the date for hearing petitions relating to claims over AIADMK's Two Leaves symbol and asked all concerned to submit documents to support their claims. 

In notices sent to Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, AIADMK presidium chairman E. Madhusudhanan, ousted general secretary and deputy general secretary V. K. Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, the EC asked them to file their replies or affidavits by September 29. 

Panneerselvam and Madhusudhanan had filed petition in the EC seeking to allot Two Leaves symbol for them which was opposed by the Sasikala faction that led to freezing of the symbol. 

With the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court asking the EC to dispose of all petitions by October 31, the poll body asked all concerned to give their replies in hard and soft copies by September 29. 

With the EPS and OPS camps merging, rival TTV faction filed a petition before the EC asking it not to decide on the case without hearing them. The EC, in the notice, also asked them to submit the list of general council members as on December 5, 2016 when J. Jayalalithaa died. 

The poll body also asked the petitioners to give a copy of their affidavits to their rival camps. 

The hearing on October 5 assumes significance in the wake of the EPS — OPS camp passing a resolution in general council last week removing Sasikala from the post of interim General Secretary. 

It also removed Dhinakaran from the primary membership of the party. 

Tags: sasikala faction
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 must dos during Durga Puja for all Bengalis, wherever they are

For every Bengali around the world, the autumnal festival marks a time of happy tides and geniality. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Narayan Rane quits Cong, says it didn't keep promise of making him CM

The former Shiv Sainik, Narayan Rane, joined the Congress on July 26, 2005, and the next day was made revenue minister in the then Congress-led government in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kotkhai rape case: Himachal Pradesh HC gives CBI 3 weeks to complete probe

The minor girl's body was found on July 6 in Kotkhai. (Photo: PTI/File)

6-yr-old boy dies at Mumbai school, reason not yet known

The boy, a class I student, suddenly collapsed in the second-floor corridor of Pawar Public school in Powai at around 10 on Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

CBI arrests ex-Orissa HC judge, 4 others in medical college graft case

Ex-Orissa High Court Judge IM Quddusi and four others were sent to a four-day police custody by the court at Tis Hazari. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dawood in talks with Centre for India return, a political move by BJP: Raj Thackeray

Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blast. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham