Nation, Current Affairs

Drought forces Telangana government to cut Kharif yield

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 22, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 2:12 am IST
The latest report on crop estimates was submitted by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The state government has cut crop production estimates by more than half for this kharif season owing to drought conditions and longer dry spells in Telangana state.

In the kharif season last year, the total foodgrain production in the state was 82.52 lakh tonnes. Production during the kharif season this year — set to end in another nine days — is estimated at 37.69 lakh tonnes, which amounts to a 54.3 per cent reduction.

The latest projections show an alarming trend in foodgrain production in the state and indicate that the state government will have to depend heavily on imports from other states to meet the demand. The government has even cut the productivity of crops to 16.1 per cent.

The latest report on crop estimates was submitted by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics. These estimates have taken into account deficit rainfall, dry spells and reduction in crop sown areas. The report predicted a steep decline in production of rice, wheat, maize, red gram, black gram and green gram.

InfographicInfographic

Second advance estimates in January
Agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that these are first advance estimates for kharif based on rainfall data obtained from June to August. “Though there were good rains in June initially, there were long dry spells in July and August and crops dried up and the area sown also came down. But there were good rains in some districts in September, prompting farmers to sow fresh crops. The directorate will release second advance estimates in January 2018, which will actually assess the food grain production in the state,” he said.

He added that the Indian Meteorological Department has projected rains even in October and November, due to developing cyclones, and if this prediction is correct, the rabi production will increase, which will offset the kharif losses.

Tags: agriculture minister pocharam srinivas reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

30 lakh acres of catchment areas face threat of drought in Telangana
Telangana government drafting agri plan for drought


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 must dos during Durga Puja for all Bengalis, wherever they are

For every Bengali around the world, the autumnal festival marks a time of happy tides and geniality. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Narayan Rane quits Cong, says it didn't keep promise of making him CM

The former Shiv Sainik, Narayan Rane, joined the Congress on July 26, 2005, and the next day was made revenue minister in the then Congress-led government in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kotkhai rape case: Himachal Pradesh HC gives CBI 3 weeks to complete probe

The minor girl's body was found on July 6 in Kotkhai. (Photo: PTI/File)

6-yr-old boy dies at Mumbai school, reason not yet known

The boy, a class I student, suddenly collapsed in the second-floor corridor of Pawar Public school in Powai at around 10 on Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

CBI arrests ex-Orissa HC judge, 4 others in medical college graft case

Ex-Orissa High Court Judge IM Quddusi and four others were sent to a four-day police custody by the court at Tis Hazari. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dawood in talks with Centre for India return, a political move by BJP: Raj Thackeray

Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blast. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham