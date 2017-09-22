Nation, Current Affairs

Don't punish anyone severely: Gorakhpur class 5 student's suicide note to teacher

ANI
Published Sep 22, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
The student's suicide note read that he had decided to end his life as his teacher had subjected him to harsh punishment.
Navneet's father has blamed the authorities of his school for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI)
 Navneet's father has blamed the authorities of his school for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI)

Gorakhpur: Upset over being punished by teacher, a class five student in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison.

The 11-year-old, Navneet Prakash, a student of St Anthony's Convent School, was allegedly punished in his school on September 15, after which he died at the BRD Medical College on Wednesday.

A suicide note was recovered from his schoolbag in which he claimed that he had decided to end his life as he was subjected to harsh punishment by his teacher.

In the suicide note, Navneet said, "Papa, Today is my first exam and my class teacher kept me crying till 9:15 am. I was kept standing for three periods. She only listens to her sycophants. I am going to end my life today. Please ask my ma'am not to give such a severe punishment to anyone."

Navneet's last wish, as mentioned in the suicide note, says, "Please ask my teacher to not punish anyone so severely."

Navneet's father has blamed the authorities of his school for the tragedy.

The Superintendent of Police, Vinay Kumar Singh, said that an FIR was registered at the Shahpur Police Station under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We have arrested the teacher, Bhavna, and the matter is being investigated. The parents found the suicide note and a glass rapped in a polythene from which a foul smell was coming out from his school bag. Probably, he has consumed some poison as foam was coming out from his mouth when the family members rushed him to the hospital," he said.

