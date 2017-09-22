Nation, Current Affairs

Dawood negotiating with Centre for his return: MNS chief Raj Thackeray

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 2:19 am IST
“I have information that Dawood Ibrahim wants to come back to India, as he is unwell,” said Mr Thackeray.
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Photo: (Photo: PTI/File)
 Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Photo: (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday claimed that fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim is keen to return to India and is negotiating with the Centre, which wants to take credit for his return. 

“I have information that Dawood Ibrahim wants to come back to India, as he is unwell. He has been negotiating with the Centre,” said Mr Thackeray. 

“Once he is ready to return to India, the Narendra Modi government will blow its own trumpet over it. It will be a political move of the BJP,” he said. 

Mr Thackeray made the claim against the backdrop of the recent arrest of Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar over extortion charges. 

After losing all the major polls in the last three years, the MNS chief on Thursday tried to make a comeback by opening a Facebook account to communicate with his followers. In his speech, Mr Thackeray targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I was the first to support Modi as the Prime Minister of India because I thought that he would do something. But we see only events and nothing else. They talked about Make in India, what happened next? They came up with ‘Swachh Bharat’ and took photos cleaning roads. But what happened with the scheme?" he said.

Tags: raj thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 must dos during Durga Puja for all Bengalis, wherever they are

For every Bengali around the world, the autumnal festival marks a time of happy tides and geniality. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Narayan Rane quits Cong, says it didn't keep promise of making him CM

The former Shiv Sainik, Narayan Rane, joined the Congress on July 26, 2005, and the next day was made revenue minister in the then Congress-led government in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kotkhai rape case: Himachal Pradesh HC gives CBI 3 weeks to complete probe

The minor girl's body was found on July 6 in Kotkhai. (Photo: PTI/File)

6-yr-old boy dies at Mumbai school, reason not yet known

The boy, a class I student, suddenly collapsed in the second-floor corridor of Pawar Public school in Powai at around 10 on Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

CBI arrests ex-Orissa HC judge, 4 others in medical college graft case

Ex-Orissa High Court Judge IM Quddusi and four others were sent to a four-day police custody by the court at Tis Hazari. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dawood in talks with Centre for India return, a political move by BJP: Raj Thackeray

Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blast. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham