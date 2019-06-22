Wait over: Monsoon hits Telangana

After the heatwaves during the summer, pedestrians soak in the first rains of the monsoon season on Friday. (Deccan Chronicle)

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon arrived in the two Telugu states on Friday, marking the end of summer and triggering hopes of bountiful rains.

The onset of the monsoon was delayed by a week according to the last forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department. However, the delay will not impact the quantum of rain. The IMD, in an official statement said the southwest monsoon has advanced into TS and covered most parts on day one.

Farmers can proceed with sowing seeds and other agricultural activities now. The IMD has forecasted heavy rains in isolated pockets of TS on Saturday.

Overall rain to be close to normal: IMD

Heavy rain occurred over isolated places in the districts of Jangaon, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Warangal Rural, Kamareddy and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, but heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets in the districts of Khammam and Peddapalli.

The monsoon has covered all the districts of Andhra Pradesh, while in Telangana, the northern districts have not got monsoon showers yet.

The rain on Friday was moderate to heavy in southern and eastern parts of Telangana state. Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Ramagundam and some other regions received moderate rainfall. The rest of Telangana state is likely to receive rainfall in the next couple of days, said a weather official.

The IMD expects rainfall for June to be below normal at 13.5 cm, whereas the rainfall for the overall season between June and September is expected to be close to normal.

The IMD has clarified that the delay in the onset of the monsoon will not affect the quantum of rainfall in the monsoon season.

Though there is a shortage of rain in the month of June, that could be compensated for in the months of July and August. In terms of the quantum of rain, TS is likely to receive around 755 mm and AP 912 mm of rainfall for the season.