Won't tolerate such deeds: Uber sacks driver who misbehaved with techie in Kerala

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2017
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Cab aggregator Uber on Thursday said the company has removed from service the driver, who had allegedly misbehaved with a woman IT professional at Technopark here.

The decision to remove him was taken based on an internal investigation in this regard, the company said in a statement. The company further that it will not tolerate any such behaviour.

"What has been described is deeply upsetting. The behaviour of this nature has no place on the Uber app", it said.

"We internally investigated the matter and the driver partner was immediately barred from accessing the app," Uber spokesperson said in the statement.

Based on a complaint from 'Prathidhwani,' a socio- cultural outfit of the Technopark IT employees, local police had taken the 32-year-old Uber taxi driver into custody for allegedly misbehaving with the woman employee of the IT hub.

The incident happened at Aakkulam, a suburb near here, while the woman passenger was returning home from her workplace at Kazakkuttam on June 13 night.

