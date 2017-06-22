Nation, Current Affairs

Here's all you need to know about prez polls as Opposition meet begins

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2017, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Meira Kumar, Prakash Ambedkar, Gopal Krishna Gandhi and Sushil Kumar Shinde are prospective candidates in the fray.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Opposition meet to decide its candidate for the presidential polls has begun on Thursday. The chosen candidate will contest against NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind, whose nomination is touted to be a political masterstroke from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The grapevine is abuzz with talk that former speaker Meira Kumar, Dr B R Ambedkar’s grand son Prakash Ambedkar, ex-diplomat Gopal Krishna Gandhi and ex-home minister Sushil Kumar are prospective candidates in the fray.

While Left leaders have leaned towards nominating Gandhi or Ambedkar, Kumar’s visit to Congress’ chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence, a day before the meeting, has balanced scales for her.

The meeting and the decision assume significance as nomination of Kovind has revealed fissures in the Opposition’s armour. Kovind’s Dalit background has made him a candidate that political parties cannot afford to reject, even more so with his added credentials of being a crusader for the Scheduled castes and OBCs.

An example of this conundrum could be JD (U) president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was won over with the BJP’s smart move. He expressed ‘personal happiness’ initially and later declared his support to the candidate as well. He also decided to skip the meeting called by Sonia to choose the candidate on Thursday.

Similarly, the move also has pushed the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Bahujan Samajwadi party to the defence as they have chosen to wait and see who the Congress chooses as its candidate. It is likely that they might back Kovind if the candidate is not Dalit. 

Who stands where:

Congress: The Congress spurned the BJP’s appeal for consensus and said the Opposition would take a call on contesting the election on June 22.

Left: They are likely to nominate Gopal Krishna Gandhi or Prakash Ambedkar but a final decision will be taken after the Opposition party.

BSP: Mayawati said her party cannot take a negative stand against a Dalit. She, however, stopped short of supporting him.

LJP: Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan extended full support to Kovind, saying his choice is a political masterstroke by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shiv Sena: After initially accusing the BJP of vote bank politics, the Sena later expressed support to their candidate, calling Kovind a ‘simple and decent human being’.

Trinamool Congress: Just because he was the leader of Dalit Morcha of BJP, they have made him the candidate, says Mamata Banerjee.

JD(U): Nitish Kumar expressed his support to Kovind on Thursday. However, he termed the support to BJP ‘one-off’ saying that the party will continue to ‘fight against central negligence’.

RJD:  After being left in the lurch by his ally Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is still ambivalent about backing BJP when his family is being investigated under its regime.

Apart from the national parties, regional parties like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, both factions of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Telugu Desam Party have also backed Kovind.  

Tags: presidential polls, opposition, bjp, congress, ram nath kovind, meira kumar, prakash ambedkar, gopal krishna gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Governor Ram Nath Kovind on being announced as NDA’s presidential candidate, in Patna on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Presidential polls: Nitish Kumar to back NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind

The JD(U) declared it will not even attend the meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.
22 Jun 2017 1:19 AM
BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Presidential polls: Kovind gets 25,000-vote boost as Shiv Sena backs NDA

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray refuses to accept that party has made a U-turn on Ram Nath Kovind.
21 Jun 2017 1:29 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hope Ultimate Table Tennis follows European model in 4-5 years: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal, who has also played in some of the European leagues across Germany, Sweden and Spain shared his thoughts of the Ultimate Table Tennis helping the youth.(Photo: AP)
 

Gautam Gambhir, wife Natasha become proud parents of 2nd baby girl

“An angel blessing our family, an angel brightening our lives, welcome to the world, little angel!,” wrote Gautam Gambhir on Twitter. (Photo: PTI)
 

Boys wear skirts in protest after UK school places ‘shorts ban’ despite heatwave

Headteacher Aimee Mitchell said they are considering revising the school uniform policy as the heatwave continues to beat down on Britain. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 5 unveiled in India, starts at Rs 32,999

The OnePlus 5 comes in Midnight Black and Slate Grey colours.
 

Buy an iPhone, get 1 year of unlimited data, voice, calling at Rs 67

(Image: Representational image)
 

Explained: How malware gets into your apps

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Punjab Assembly ruckus: AAP,SAD MLAs suspended for 1 day

AAP MLAs kicked, pushed, thrown out of the assembly. Injured, admitted to the hospital. (Photo: Twitter @AamAadmiParty)

Ram Nath Kovind gets minister Mahesh Sharma's Akbar Rd abode

NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Mahesh Sharma. (Photo: PTI)

Darjeeling stir: Suo motto FIR lodged against GJM chief Bimal Gurung

GJM Chief Bimal Gurung. (Photo: Twitter |ANI)

Deeply upsetting: Uber sacks driver who misbehaved with techie in Kerala

Representational image (Photo: File)

India to airlift citizens stranded in blockade-hit Qatar from next week

Tens of thousands of Indian migrants travel home from Doha for the religious holiday on Eid every year, but many have been struggling to book tickets since the Gulf rift. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham