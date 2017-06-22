Nation, Current Affairs

No social media policies for Andhra Pradesh government employees

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2017, 1:14 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 1:58 am IST
AP government communication advisor Prabhakar, however, is clear that someone who is part of government should not be critical of it.
AP government communication advisor Parakala Prabhakar
Hyderabad: Central and State governments and several private companies do not have social media policies for their employees. Experts say even if there is a social media policy, it is just an ethical code and not legally binding.

AP government communication advisor Parakala Prabhakar, however, is clear that someone who is part of government should not be critical of it.

“When a person who is part of government is not in agreement with it, he need not publicly talk on it. There are rules for civil servants but for political appointees it is understood that they should not air criticism against government’s decision in public. Private citizens can vent their views.”

He added, “The AP government hasn’t formulated any social media policy. Centre has no social media policy too. Even if there is no policy, it is ethically wrong to talk on social media in public against the government.”

He said that IYR Krishna Rao, who has been sacked by the government, has spoken about tax exemptions to Gauthami Putra Sathakarni and concessions to Baahubali and also about the appointment of the TTD EO.

“These are decisions taken by a responsible government. Though his comments are not defamatory, it is morally wrong to criticise the government,” Mr Prabhakar declares.

Tags: parakala prabhakar, ap government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

