Nation, Current Affairs

MP: Sedition charges dropped against 15 Muslims nabbed for cheering Pak

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2017, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 1:47 pm IST
The arrested people have now been charged under Section 153-A of the IPC for "disturbing communal harmony".
15 men were arrested for criminal conspiracy and sedition, after they raised pro-Pakistan slogans and celebrated Pakistan's Champions Trophy cricket triumph against India on June 18. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 15 men were arrested for criminal conspiracy and sedition, after they raised pro-Pakistan slogans and celebrated Pakistan's Champions Trophy cricket triumph against India on June 18. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Burhanpur (MP): The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday withdrew the sedition charges filed against 15 Muslims for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and bursting crackers after Pakistan's victory over India in the ICC Champions Trophy.

The police dropped the charges on directions from senior officials, but have now been charged under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for "disturbing communal harmony".

As many as 15 men in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday were arrested for criminal conspiracy and sedition, after they allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans and celebrated Pakistan's Champions Trophy cricket triumph against India which was held on June 18.

Station in charge Shahpur Sanjay Pathak said, "According to 124A IPC, any individual who disrespects nation or outrages is dignity will be prosecuted.”

"The accused here after the match got concluded celebrated Pakistan's victory and hence have been arrested Sec120B, 124A of IPC," he added.

The action was taken against the 15 men following a complaint by a villager that the accused burst crackers and distributed sweets among villagers, besides raising pro-Pakistan slogans at Mohad village.

According to reports, similar complaints had been received from the village, which is located close to the Maharashtra border, in the past during India-Pakistan cricket encounters.

Tags: pro-pakistan slogans, icc champions trophy, indian penal code (ipc), sedition charges
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Burhanpur

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: After Mohammed Shami was mocked, India, Pakistan fans clash on London streets

The Indian and Pakistani fans were seen hurling objects at each other from either ends of a street. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman livid post Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift?

Anil Kumble stepped down from the position of Team India head coach following differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

7 ways you can reduce your internet data costs on iPhone

(iPhone/Representational image)
 

Samsung plans Galaxy Note 8 launch event for August

Galaxy Note 8's predecessor, Galaxy Note 7 displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea.
 

Rare US total solar eclipse excites Americans coast-to-coast

On August 21, 2017, the Earth will cross the shadow of the moon, creating the first US coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years.
 

Watch it live here: OnePlus 5 launching in India today

OnePlus 5 is powered by Qulacomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 octo-core processor, coupled with 8GB RAM, is equipped with dual camera setup and operates on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to airlift citizens stranded in blockade-hit Qatar from next week

Tens of thousands of Indian migrants travel home from Doha for the religious holiday on Eid every year, but many have been struggling to book tickets since the Gulf rift. (Photo: File/Representational)

Mumbai: Farmers protest near Thane highway, cops injured in clashes

Farmers protest turned violent after they claimed their land is being acquired by Ministry of Defence. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Farmers' stir: Ex-Mandsaur district collector, former SP suspended

Farmers stage protest at Indore-Bhopal highway in June. (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK backs NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind for President

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI/File)

Nothing ‘alarming’ with Karnan, say doctors; sent back to jail

Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan upon his arrival at the airport in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham