In long term: Venkaiah Naidu on 'loan waiver becoming fashion' remark

So far states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have announced loan waivers.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai:  After receiving flak for his loan waiver comment, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday has clarified saying that he was speaking of a long term solution for farmer issues.

“I was in context of addressing infrastructure problems including farmer problems. I had said we aren’t addressing issues in long term but in short term,” Naidu pointed out.

After his remark, CPI (M)’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury had lashed out at Naidu dubbing his comment disrespectful of our ‘food providers’.

“36-40,000 farmers have committed suicide in last 3 yrs. Calling loan waiver fashionable is a disrespect to our 'annadaata',” Yechury had said.

Earlier Naidu had said seeking loan waiver has become a "fashion" now but it is not the final solution and should only be considered in extreme situations.

Farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha had recently protested over various issues concerning them, including the demand for waiving off their loans.

He had said farmers need to get good remunerative price for their produce and care should also be taken of those in distress.

"Most importantly we should create adequate infrastructure and facilities like godowns, cold storage, refrigerator vans, among others. Also, we will have to ensure that affordable credit is available to these farmers," Naidu said.

So far states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have announced loan waivers.

