3 LeT militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir's Pulwama

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2017, 7:06 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 7:49 am IST
This is the second successful operation against the terror outfit within three days.
 Representational image

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday gunned down three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in an encounter that lasted for over six hours in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

The encounter started on Wednesday evening in Kakapora area of Pulwama following an intelligence input that three local boys, who had joined militant ranks in banned Lashker-e-Taiba terror group, were holed up in a house located in a densely populated locality, a police official said.

This is the first successful counter-insurgency operation in Pulwama area which is believed to have large presence of local militants aided with a strong-network of over ground workers, he said.

The identity of the three slain militants was being established, he said, adding the successful operation was a big blow to the LeT terror outfit which recently lost its commander Junaid Mattoo in an encounter at Arwin village in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on June 17.

This is the second successful operation against the terror outfit within three days.

On Wednesday, two militants were killed in an encounter in Sopore township of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

