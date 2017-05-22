Nation, Current Affairs

UP police registers murder case in Karnataka IAS officer's death

Tiwari was found dead under mysterious circumstances on May 17 near a high-security area in Hazratganj.
Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday registered a murder case in the death of a Karnataka-cadre IAS officer here, hours after his family members met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded a CBI probe.

"An FIR has been registered in Hazratganj police station against unidentified persons in IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's case under IPC section 302 (murder). The complaint was lodged by his brother Mayanak," Circle Officer, Hazratganj, Avanish Kumar Mishra told PTI.

Earlier, the family members of the officer met the chief minister and pressed for a CBI probe.

"We are not satisfied with the police probe. We have requested the CM to recommend a CBI probe," Mayank told reporters.

Tiwari, 36, was found dead on May 17, his birthday, under mysterious circumstances near a guest house, where he was staying, in the high-security Hazratganj area here.

His family had alleged foul play. He was posted as commissioner in the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in Bengaluru.

"My son was very honest. Corrupt officers did not like him. They must have somehow got him murdered," Tiwari's father B N Tiwari had alleged in Bahraich, his native place.

