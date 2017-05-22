Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Heat wave conditions likely to continue beyond Wednesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2017, 1:14 am IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 4:15 am IST
Telangana is expected to have another bout of dry and hot weather until May 26.
Heavy clouds gather over the city late on Suday afternoon that bringing some respite from the heat wave. (Photo: DC)
 Heavy clouds gather over the city late on Suday afternoon that bringing some respite from the heat wave. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh heat wave warning for three days for Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh which predicts heat wave condition to continue until May 24. The warning issued  includes instructions to people for safety.

Telangana is expected to have another bout of dry and hot weather until May 26. Heat wave conditions prevail in the districts of Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar. The highest temperature recorded on Sunday was 45 degree celsius at Hanamkonda while the lowest of 40.3 degree celsius was at Hakimpet.

Heat wave conditions continued in Kurnool and Guntur of Andhra Pradesh. A short spell of rainfall occurred at Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD predicted Thunderstorms along north coastal Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming week.

The highest of 43.4 degree celsius was recorded at Ongole and the lowest, 34 at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Severe temperature rise throughout the week in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has led to many deaths due to heat stroke. “The warning is till May  24 but we may extend it until the first week of June. The tentative date for the monsoon season is June 7,” said Y.K. Reddy, the director of IMD.

Tags: indian meteorological department (imd), karimnagar, nalgonda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record for eating most 'bhut jolokia' chillies in 2 mins

The chilly is one of the hottest in the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Mother pulls out 27 fingernails from son's gums in shocking footage

The video shows shocking consequences of a common habit (Photo: Facebook)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming hails MS Dhoni-Steve Smith communication

"Much (has been) made of the relationship. Certainly sitting with them, it has been influential for the youngsters, beneficial for the senior players, and it has been helpful for me," said Rising Pune Supergiant’s coach Stephen Fleming as he lauded MS Dhoni and Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Film industry in 'real danger': Siddharth Roy Kapur on 28% GST on cinema tickets

Siddharth Roy Kapur.
 

Sachin Tendulkar holds special 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' screening for armed forces

At the special screening of 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' held for Indian Armed Forces, Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa along with personnel and their families from Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: By-lanes in bad shape, residents pay the price

The by-lanes leading to Infantry Road are in a pathetic condition and the residents have been shelling out money to fix some of the issues. When the main road can be maintained spotlessly, why should the by-lanes be ignored, angry residents ask civic agencies.

Karnataka: Physics tough, maths easier, say JEE aspirants

Paper 2 in the afternoon seemed to be more challenging.

Humane gesture: Cops stop Siddaramaiah to let ambulance pass

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Andhra Pradesh: Sultry weather continues

However, sporadic thundershowers occurred in isolated places in the evening. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress worried over political murders

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for all these incidents. Mr Naidu had issued 130 GOs withdrawing murder cases. This encouraged his party activists to commit gruesome murders -RK Roja, YSRC MLA
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham