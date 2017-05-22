Telangana: Heat wave conditions likely to continue beyond Wednesday

Heavy clouds gather over the city late on Suday afternoon that bringing some respite from the heat wave. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh heat wave warning for three days for Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh which predicts heat wave condition to continue until May 24. The warning issued includes instructions to people for safety.

Telangana is expected to have another bout of dry and hot weather until May 26. Heat wave conditions prevail in the districts of Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar. The highest temperature recorded on Sunday was 45 degree celsius at Hanamkonda while the lowest of 40.3 degree celsius was at Hakimpet.

Heat wave conditions continued in Kurnool and Guntur of Andhra Pradesh. A short spell of rainfall occurred at Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD predicted Thunderstorms along north coastal Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming week.

The highest of 43.4 degree celsius was recorded at Ongole and the lowest, 34 at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Severe temperature rise throughout the week in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has led to many deaths due to heat stroke. “The warning is till May 24 but we may extend it until the first week of June. The tentative date for the monsoon season is June 7,” said Y.K. Reddy, the director of IMD.