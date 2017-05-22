Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Tamil Nadu sees steady decline in smokers: Survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2017, 2:20 am IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 7:00 am IST
Though the progress is slow, the state public health department ensures that the law is enforced.
Though the progress is slow, the state public health department ensures that the law is enforced.
 Though the progress is slow, the state public health department ensures that the law is enforced.

Chennai: With the number of tobacco consumers seeing a rise across the country each year, the Central government had only last year implemented an 80 per cent pictorial warning policy, in the hope of it evoke a sense of fear among cigarette users.

Following various surveys conducted over the year, it was seen that there has been a decline in the number of consumers in the state. “The second phase of GATS will be released next month,” said Prasanna, state consultant for National TB Control Programme.

Though the progress is slow, the state public health department ensures that the law is enforced. “The state has been seeing a steady decline in the number of smokers,”  Kulandaisamy, director, department of public health.

Though there was a pictorial warning earlier as well, the increase in its size is slowly making a difference, he said, adding that Tamil Nadu was one among the only two states in the country to see a 10 per cent decline in the number of consumers over the course of the past one decade.

“Implementation of the 80 per cent pictorial warning is good, but is in itself not enough. Also, education at school level is the need of the hour,” said Dr Prasanna Kumar Thomas, a pulmanologist.

Reiterating the necessity for eradicating tobacco on an individual level, Dr E. Vidhubala, an associate professor in the Resource Centre for Tobacco Control at the Cancer Institute, said many refrain from letting go with the misconception that it is difficult to do so. “Anyone can quit smoking. An individual who has quit should get proper love and counselling from family members and loved ones else he/she may get back to the bad habit,” she said.

Tags: central government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA plans emergency spacewalk on International Space Station

Photo courtesy of NASA
 

Web-connected devices are vulnerable: Cyber specialists

(Representational image)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record for eating most 'bhut jolokia' chillies in 2 mins

The chilly is one of the hottest in the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Mother pulls out 27 fingernails from son's gums in shocking footage

The video shows shocking consequences of a common habit (Photo: Facebook)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming hails MS Dhoni-Steve Smith communication

"Much (has been) made of the relationship. Certainly sitting with them, it has been influential for the youngsters, beneficial for the senior players, and it has been helpful for me," said Rising Pune Supergiant’s coach Stephen Fleming as he lauded MS Dhoni and Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Overweight boys face higher risk of cancer as adults: study

Those who lost weight later had lower risk (Photo: AFP)

Mushrooms become healthier when they are grilled: study

A significant decrease was detected in the antioxidant activity (Photo: AFP)

Digestive disorders

Women are more likely to develop cholesterol gallstones than men, especially during their reproductive years.

Scientists create a ‘healthy muffin’ for a healthy heart

The muffins contain three grams of beta glucans - a healthy soluble fibre found naturally in the cell walls of oats and cereals, and meets the food standard guidelines for cholesterol-lowering properties. (Photo: Pixabay)

One bite is all it takes for Zika mosquito to transmit dengue

The virus is transmitted through Aedes aegypti mosquitoes has the capability of coinfections which have not yet been discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham