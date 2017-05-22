Special CBI court to resume Ayodhya case trial today

Lucknow: The trial in the politically- sensitive 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court will resume here on Monday, following a Supreme Court order to it to hear the case on a daily basis and deliver the verdict in two years.

The Supreme Court had on April 19 directed the special court to start the proceedings within a month and deliver its verdict within two years.

The CBI court during its first hearing in the state capital granted bail to five VHP leaders named as accused, including Ram Vilas Vedanti, who appeared before it on Saturday.

Besides Vedanti (59), those who appeared before the CBI court here on Saturday were VHP leaders Champat Rai (71), Baikunth Lal Sharma (88), Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (79) and Dharmdas Maharaj (68). CBI special court judge S.K. Yadav allowed their bail pleas asking each of them to furnish two sureties of `20,000 and a personal bond of the same amount.

The Supreme Court had last month directed that BJP stalwarts, including L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, will face trial on conspiracy charges in the demolition case.

It had dubbed the demolition of the monument as a “crime” which shook the “secular fabric of the Constitution” and allowed CBI’s plea on restoration of criminal conspiracy charges against the VVIP accused.