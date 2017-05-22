Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan's lawyer at ICJ once pleaded for India in Enron case: report

ANI
Published May 22, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Millions of dollars were at stake for India and initially Harish Salve was retained as a counsel, but then replaced by Qureshi.
Pakistan lawyer Khawar Qureshi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Pakistan lawyer Khawar Qureshi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi who represented the Pakistan government at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, represented India 15 years ago in an arbitration matter in the United States.

According to the Dawn, the arbitration before an international tribunal in the United States was initiated by Enron over the closure of the Dabhol power project in 2004.

Millions of dollars were at stake for India and initially Harish Salve, who is representing India at ICJ currently, was retained as counsel for a concessional fee of Rs 100,000 for a day's hearing.

However, a sudden change of heart forced the legal firm Fox and Mandal to hire Qureshi.

India ultimately lost the Enron case and also paid a heavy fee to Qureshi.

Tags: khawar qureshi, international court of justice (icj), kulbhushan jadhav, enron case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)

Jadhav verdict just a procedural order, not win for India: Pakistan's lawyer

Qureshi, who represented Pakistan at ICJ, also criticised India and the media for running a 'vicious campaign' against him.
21 May 2017 5:37 PM

World Gallery

US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.

US President Trump embarks maiden foreign visit to Middle East, Europe
A 26-year-old man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square Street Thursday.

Times Square crash: Intoxicated man kills 1, injures 22
An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent on Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country.

Greece austerity strike: Workers protest against pay cuts
Thousands of protesters gathered in front of a Jakarta prison in support of the former Christian governor imprisoned for two years for blasphemy against Islam.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed Christian governor Ahok rally in Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present with a photograph of his father in a naval uniform. He stood with people carrying portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday May 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Victory Day: Remembering Russian Red Army's sacrifice
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vin Diesel is in love with me: Deepika Padukone

Vin Diesel had shared this picture with Deepika Padukone on his Facebook page.
 

Mi Router 3C review: A must-have home Wi-Fi router

Xiaomi’s Mi Router 3C has a feature-rich interface that can be controlled and operated from a smartphone app from anywhere around the world, using an internet connection.
 

World’s thinnest hologram paves path to new 3D world

Being able to integrate holography with everyday electronics would make screen size irrelevant. (Image: RMIT)
 

NASA plans emergency spacewalk on International Space Station

Photo courtesy of NASA
 

Web-connected devices are vulnerable: Cyber specialists

(Representational image)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath to visit family of IAS officer found dead in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Good as new: Luxury train Tejas Express to have 1st ride today after window mishap

Tejas Express (Photo: ANI)

DA case: Virbhadra Singh moves bail application, next hearing on May 29

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Caught in the act? BSY receives flak for eating 'hotel food' at Dalit's house

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yedyyurappa (Photo: ANI)

Sonia, Priyanka, Mamata doing politics on triple talaq: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham